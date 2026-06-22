Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Austria stand firm after Messi's spot-kick miss
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow Live score and updates on the Group J match in Dallas.
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina have endured a surprisingly difficult start against Austria in Dallas. Messi has already been denied twice, including from the spot, as the Group J clash remains goalless after 25 minutes. Austria are proving a far tougher challenge than Algeria, whom the defending champions comfortably beat 3-0 in their World Cup opener last week. ...Read More
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- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 10:56:00 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Austria miss a chance
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: A cross is put in, but proves to be too high for the player in the box. The ball ricochets to Sabitzer, but his effort is blocked by the keeper.
Argentina 0-0 Austria, 24 minutes
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 10:51:36 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi denied, again
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: A lapse in the defense and Messi latches onto the ball, creates an opportunity for himself. Cuts into the Austrian defence, and looks to chip the ball past the keeper with his left foot, but the keeper puts it away.
Argentina 0-0 Austria, 19 minutes
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 10:49:32 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Austria a tougher challenge
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The last 6-7 minutes have been excellent from Austria. Since that missed penlaty from Messi. They are capitalising on that opportunity and creating chances for themselves, looking to breach the Argentine defence.
Argentina 0-0 Austria, 17 minutes
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 10:40:58 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: MESSI…misses the penalty!
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The tally is 16. Shared with Klose, who last scored in that 7-1 win against Brazil.
Messi steps up. Can he do it today? 17th is it?
MISSES IT!!! He sends it wide.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 10:38:56 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: VAR check
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Is is penalty? Referee doing a VAR check. Lit of time wasted already and the players are frustrated. PENALTY IT IS! History beckons for Messi
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 10:36:53 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Martinez down
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Martinez tackled down inside the penalty box. Not a penalty for Argentina. Play continues, but then halted after the player remains down on the ground, writhing in pain. Oh dear…he is limping off the field now.
Argentina 0-0 Austria, 4 minutes
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 10:31:32 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match underway
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group J clash gets underway in Dallas. All eyes on Messi. Can Argentina seal knockout berth today?
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 10:23:57 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Time for national anthems
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The players make their way through the tunnel and onto the ground. Time for the national anthems
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 10:17:22 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi stands on brink of World Cup immortality
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: He scored a hat-trick against Alegria in what was his 200th game fir Argentina and that put him at par with Germany's Miroslav Klose for most World Cup goals. Should he score one more today against Austria, he will etch his name in history.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 10:11:28 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Argentina superstition
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: As confirmed by Argentine newspaper La Nación, Argentina have a sweet ritual before every game. Right before the start, Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul step onto the pitch together, a practice started during Lionel Scaloni’s time in charge, and they did it today as well before the Austria game.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 10:01:46 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina XI
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's Argentina's line-up - Emi Martinez (goalkeeper); Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada; Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi (captain).
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 10:00:05 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Austria make 3 changes
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kevin Danso, Michael Gregoritsch and Paul Wanner replace Sasa Kalajdzic, Philipp Lienhart and Philipp Mwene.
Austria XI: Alexander Schlager (goalkeeper); Konrad Laimer, David Alaba (captain), Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch; Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald; Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner, Romano Schmid; Michael Gregoritsch.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 09:58:07 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Prediction time
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Stats provider Opta’s supercomputer picked Argentina as the favourites in the contest with 60.1% chance of winning, while Australia have 17.6 percent chance of beating the defending champions.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 09:50:22 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Group J scenario
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: With both Argentina and Austria having won their respective openers, a win tonight for either could seal their place in the Round of 32. Jordan and Algeria - the other two teams in the group - remain pointless. They are, however, to face each other on Tuesday (Indian time - 8:30 am).
Remember, in a freshly-introduced rule in this edition of the World Cup, eight best third-placed teams across all the groups will also proceed to the next round.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 09:46:41 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Both sides in form
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Neither Austria nor Argentina have not lost in their last five matches. Argentina have won all their last eight matches, and in seven of them they kept a clean sheet. Austria, on the other hand, won all their pre-World Cup friendlies.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 09:44:51 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-to-head tie
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina and Australia have never faced each other in a competitive game. Their only two face-offs were both friendlies - Argentine won 5-1 in 1980 and were held to a 1-1 draw in 1990.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 09:43:20 pm
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Team news
Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Right-back Gonzalo Montiel, who is down to a hamstring issue, could miss out and get replaced by Nahuel Molina.
Austria also have a right-back issue. Stefan Posch has a broken jaw and hence Marko Arnautovic will likely start on his place.
- Mon, 22 Jun 2026 09:24:15 pm
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Group J match between Argentina and Austria in Dallas. Stay tuned for more updates!