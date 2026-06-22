Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after failing to score a penalty shot during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Argentina vs Austria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina have endured a surprisingly difficult start against Austria in Dallas. Messi has already been denied twice, including from the spot, as the Group J clash remains goalless after 25 minutes. Austria are proving a far tougher challenge than Algeria, whom the defending champions comfortably beat 3-0 in their World Cup opener last week. ...Read More