Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi magic awaits Kansas City as ARG eye semi-final

Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi will be to Argentina's chances in the match.(AFP)

Argentina vs Switzerland LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina and Switzerland meet in the final quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with a place in the last four at stake. Defending champions Argentina have survived two dramatic knockout battles against Cabo Verde and Egypt, relying heavily on Lionel Messi's enduring brilliance to keep their dream of a consecutive world title alive. Switzerland, meanwhile, are contesting their first World Cup quarter-final since 1954 after edging Colombia in a tense penalty shootout. Granite Xhaka and company enter as underdogs, but their organisation, resilience and ability to frustrate stronger opponents make them dangerous. Argentina have never lost to Switzerland, but Lionel Scaloni's side has looked vulnerable during this campaign. Can Messi inspire another step towards history, or will Switzerland produce the biggest victory of their modern era? ...Read More