Argentina backs FIFA President Gianni Infantino amid disciplinary investigation; CONMEBOL, UEFA continue backlash

The Argentine Football Association has thrown its full support behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino, putting itself firmly on one side of a divide that has split world football's governing body down the middle. In a statement released Friday, the AFA praised Infantino's decade in charge: "On behalf of the Argentine Football Association, and its Executive Committee, we express our support for the work carried out over the past 10 years, whose main pillars have been the development of football worldwide and institutional strength based on a clear, stable, and transparent governance model."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino makes comments. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

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The statement elaborated directly to Infantino: "You are at the head of an administration that has allowed a profound transformation to take place at FIFA, an administration that has opened the doors of the organisation to all member associations and continental confederations, which enables us, through frank and direct dialogue, to continue working together to develop football at all levels and in its various disciplines."

Also Read: Gianni Infantino to face FIFA executives in Morocco as scrapped $4.2bn plan sparks growing revolt over his leadership

AFA credited Infantino for withdrawing the FIFA Forward Enterprise, "a project that generated more uncertainty than certainty", and issuing a formal apology to FIFA's 211 member associations.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal had aimed to spin off a commercial subsidiary to run FIFA's biggest events, including the World Cup, and to open it to outside investors. Infantino had argued it could eventually raise billions of dollars and hand each of FIFA's 211 member associations a one-off payment of $20 million. Facing a fierce backlash, he withdrew the plan and later apologised to member associations for how it had been handled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal had aimed to spin off a commercial subsidiary to run FIFA's biggest events, including the World Cup, and to open it to outside investors. Infantino had argued it could eventually raise billions of dollars and hand each of FIFA's 211 member associations a one-off payment of $20 million. Facing a fierce backlash, he withdrew the plan and later apologised to member associations for how it had been handled. {{/usCountry}}

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That apology hasn't settled things. UEFA, representing 55 associations across Europe, is still boycotting FIFA competitions and says it needs firmer guarantees before it reconsiders. CONCACAF, which has 41 member associations, called for what it termed a "comprehensive reckoning" with Infantino's presidency. UEFA, meanwhile, announced a sweeping boycott of FIFA competitions, maintaining its hostile stance even after Infantino scrapped the commercial venture. Europe’s 55 associations have shown no signs of ending their campaign against him.

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Only the Confederation of African Football has firmly matched Argentina's enthusiasm, leaving the global game sharply divided into two distinct camps. Argentina's declaration also joins Mexico, whose federation too backed Infantino this week, in breaking from the more cautious or hostile positions taken by other members of their own confederations.

A well-timed alliance

The timing is notable. The AFA's declaration comes as Argentina itself faces FIFA discipline over its conduct at the World Cup it helped host alongside the United States, Canada and Mexico this year. FIFA has opened proceedings against the Argentine federation over a banner referencing the Falklands displayed after the team's semi-final win over England, as well as the ugly scenes that followed their final defeat to Spain, when Leandro Paredes clashed with several Spanish players, and Nahuel Molina struck Rodri. Argentina lost that final 1-0 after an extra-time goal from Ferran Torres.

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The road to the final wasn't free of controversy either. In the round of 16, Argentina came back from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2, with Enzo Fernandez scoring the winner in stoppage time. Egypt's federation filed a formal complaint against referee François Letexier, and coach Hossam Hassan suggested the officiating had worked in Argentina's favour. FIFA's head of refereeing, Pierluigi Collina, rejected the claims and defended his officials' decisions.

By rallying behind Infantino now, the AFA has secured a powerful ally just as its own conduct comes under FIFA's microscope, even as the rest of the footballing world remains sharply divided over whether he should still be running it at all.