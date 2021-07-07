Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil
football

Argentina beat Colombia to reach Copa America final against Brazil

As Messi seeks his first major title, Argentina will now face hosts Brazil in the final on Saturday at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Argentina's Lionel Messi in action during a Copa America semifinal soccer match at the National Stadium in Brazil.(AP)

Argentina defeated Colombia 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday to storm into the final of Copa America. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved three penalty shoot-out spot-kicks to ensure Argentina's win in the semi-final tie.

Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes and Lautaro Martinez all scored from the spot to put Argentina through to the final. Colombia will play in the third-place playoff against Peru on Friday.

Earlier, Argentina had taken the lead after six minutes of play through Martinez. Rodrigo de Paul found Messi in the penalty box with a through pass. The star earned his fifth assist in the tournament with a pass to Lautaro Martinez, who put the ball in the right corner past Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina.

However, Luis Diaz equalised for Colombia in the second half who received the ball on the left of Argentina's box shot almost with no angle to beat Martinez.

Goalkeeper Martinez saved the shots taken by Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona in the shootout. On the other hand, Messi converted his opportunity from the spot and looked like the most joyous player in the celebrations.

In tears, Martinez said after the match he wanted to face the Brazilians in the final in the Maracana Stadium.

“It is a great team, the favourite. But we have a great coach, we have the best player in the world and we will try to win it,” he said.

Argentina have not won a major title since 1993 when they had won Copa America. As Messi seeks his first major title, Argentina will now face hosts Brazil in the final on Saturday at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The reigning champions had beaten Peru 1-0 in Monday’s first semi-final.

(With AP Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
copa america emiliano martinez lionel messi
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP