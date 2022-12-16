Argentina face big injury scare as Lionel Messi misses training amid ‘hamstring’ concerns before FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi-led Argentina are scheduled to face off against France in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, December 18. France had stormed into their second consecutive final after surpassing Morocco 2-0 while Argentina overpowered Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final.

In what might be a huge setback Messi's fans, the star striker and the Argentine starting line-up took a day off from training on Thursday amid concerns over Messi's fitness. As per a report in Foot Mercato, Messi is experiencing discomfort in his hamstring but is considered to be fit.

Earlier in the semi-final match against Croatia, the 35-year-old was seen checking his left hamstring while standing away from the play. However in the post-match interview he had shrugged off fears of his injury and said “I am feeling really good, I feel strong enough to face every match. We knew we would have to run. We prepared in a very good way. I feel very happy about this World Cup. I can help the squad".

Argentina are in their sixth final in the history of the tournament. They won the crown of world champions in 1978 and 1986 but finished as runners-up four times. Their captain Messi has already announced that the World Cup final against France will be the last match of his career for the national team. Given the stakes involved, he would like to leave on a high note by winning the first ever world title of his illustrious career, which is missing thus far.

Meanwhile, defending champions France are also aiming to win their third title having won it in 1998 and 2018. They also have the chance to become only the third country to win back-to-back World Cups. Brazil and Italy are the only other nations to have successfully defended their title as World Champions.

