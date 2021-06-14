Argentina vs Chile, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Copa America 2021, Argentina vs Chile Live Streaming: Lionel Messi's Argentina and Chile will begin their Copa America 2021 campaign at the Olympic Stadium in Brazil. While Argentina head into the tournament having been unbeaten since 2019, they have not lifted this Copa America trophy since 1993. On the other hand, Chile come into this contest without a single win in 2021. They are, however, back-to-back Copa America winners in 2015 and 2016. So, who will draw first blood in this competition?

Here’s all you need to know about Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the Copa America 2021 match between Argentina vs Chile taking place?

The Copa America match between Argentina and Chile will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

At what time does the Copa America 2021 match between Argentina vs Chile begin?

The Copa America 2021 match between Argentina and Chile will begin at 2:30 AM (IST) on Tuesday, (June 15).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Copa America 2021 match between Argentina vs Chile?

The Copa America 2021 match between Argentina vs Chile will be aired live in India on Sony Sports Network's four channels, namely Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4

How to watch the Copa America 2021 match between Argentina vs Chile online?

The online streaming of the Copa America 2021 match between Argentina vs Chile will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the Copa America 2021 match between Argentina vs Chile match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/