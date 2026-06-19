Argentine sports presenter resigns after falsely announcing Lionel Messi's father's death

A television presenter from Argentina, Florencia Pena, had to step down from Luzu TV after falsely claiming on air that Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, died during the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. Pena made the announcement after Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria in their campaign opener, where Messi also scored a hat-trick.

A presenter in Argentina falsely claimed that Lionel Messi's father died.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Later, Messi's family stated that Jorge, 68, is receiving medical treatment and is recovering. Meanwhile, Pena issued a public apology. She also had to step down as Luzu TV announced staff departures.

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Clips from the broadcast went viral on social media, and Messi's family had to deny those allegations. Within a day, Penal apologised and then resigned.

Pena told viewers on-air, "I don't want to break bad news, but Messi's father just died."

"Right in the middle of the World Cup, he's going to have to leave," she added.

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{{^usCountry}} In her apology, she said, "apologise to the Messi family for the awful moment I imagine they are going through. I am deeply ashamed to have been the vehicle for this pain." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her apology, she said, "apologise to the Messi family for the awful moment I imagine they are going through. I am deeply ashamed to have been the vehicle for this pain." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Even so, I take responsibility for being part of the mistake, and that’s why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu. I apologise again from the heart; I was wrong." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Even so, I take responsibility for being part of the mistake, and that’s why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu. I apologise again from the heart; I was wrong." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In its statement, Messi's family said, "The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently dealing with a health situation. At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering, and showing positive progress in his condition." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its statement, Messi's family said, "The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently dealing with a health situation. At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering, and showing positive progress in his condition." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "In light of the reports, rumours, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep discomfort with the lack of sensitivity, respect, and decency shown by some people when discussing a strictly private family matter. Only Jorge's closest relatives have accurate and reliable information regarding his condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In light of the reports, rumours, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep discomfort with the lack of sensitivity, respect, and decency shown by some people when discussing a strictly private family matter. Only Jorge's closest relatives have accurate and reliable information regarding his condition. {{/usCountry}}

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"At a time like this, we ask for responsibility, caution, and humanity. A person's health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media attention," it further added.

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