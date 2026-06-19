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Argentine sports presenter resigns after falsely announcing Lionel Messi's father's death

Clips from the broadcast went viral on social media, and Lionel Messi's family had to deny those allegations. Florencia Penal apologised and then resigned.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 08:28 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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A television presenter from Argentina, Florencia Pena, had to step down from Luzu TV after falsely claiming on air that Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, died during the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. Pena made the announcement after Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria in their campaign opener, where Messi also scored a hat-trick.

A presenter in Argentina falsely claimed that Lionel Messi's father died.(Getty Images via AFP)

Later, Messi's family stated that Jorge, 68, is receiving medical treatment and is recovering. Meanwhile, Pena issued a public apology. She also had to step down as Luzu TV announced staff departures.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup row erupts as Iran plans FIFA protest over ‘inconsistent’ US travel restrictions

Clips from the broadcast went viral on social media, and Messi's family had to deny those allegations. Within a day, Penal apologised and then resigned.

Pena told viewers on-air, "I don't want to break bad news, but Messi's father just died."

"Right in the middle of the World Cup, he's going to have to leave," she added.

"At a time like this, we ask for responsibility, caution, and humanity. A person's health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media attention," it further added.

 
lionel messi fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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