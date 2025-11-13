MUNICH — Arsenal’s defense of its Women’s Champions League title is not going to plan after a second-half collapse against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Arsenal collapses to 3-2 loss at Bayern Munich in Women's Champions League

Arsenal wasted an early two-goal lead as Bayern surged back to win 3-2 at Allianz Arena, handing the visitors their second loss in three games in Europe's elite club competition.

“It’s not good enough," Arsenal coach Renée Slegers said. "We don’t want to concede three goals in one half in the Champions League.”

Bayern has answered with back-to-back wins after an opening-day 7-1 loss at Barcelona.

“Unbelievable feeling, these three points are so important for us,” Bayern forward Pernille Harder said. “After the first half we were a little bit down and thinking, ‘What’s going on? Where are we at?’”

Barcelona cruised to a third straight victory, 3-0 at home over OH Leuven. The title winner in three of the the past five seasons had 43 attempts on goal compared to zero for the Belgian debutant.

In Munich, Bayern captain Glódís Viggósdóttir scored in the 86th minute from a cross that bounced into the goalmouth to complete the comeback.

Substitutes Alara in the 67th and Pernille Harder in the 80th, with a deft, looping left-footed shot, had tied a game that was in Arsenal’s control. All three goals were from assists by Germany attacker Klara Bühl.

“It feels good but it’s also a bit of a relief," Bayern midfielder Georgia Stanway said. "We were very unsatisfied with the first half and I think second half was just a completely different game, and a massive show of character.”

Stanway suggested Bayern players have had trouble adjusting to playing in the club's main stadium and tend to get “a little bit over-excited” in the first half.

United States defender Emily Fox rose in the fifth minute to head in Arsenal's opening goal from a high-bouncing ball and Mariona Caldentey struck an exquisite second in the 23rd.

Caldentey, the Ballon d’Or runner-up in September, was perfectly balanced to find space on the edge of the Bayern penalty area and curl a rising right-footed shot.

Still, Arsenal lost again in Munich, one year after Harder’s late hat trick keyed a 5-2 rout that proved just a footnote by the time the Gunners beat Barcelona in the final in May.

Barcelona took until first-half stoppage time to score against Leuven, from a penalty kick by Alexia Putellas.

An own goal by left back Kim Everaerts made it 2-0 before center back Irene Paredes' deflected header into the net after a corner.

“We have to be happy," Paredes said. "It’s true that maybe we deserved more .”

In the late games, Manchester United was hosting Paris Saint-Germain, and it was Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus and Benfica vs Twente.

