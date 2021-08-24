Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Arsenal say Odegaard clear for League Cup, Lacazette training again after Covid
football

Arsenal say Odegaard clear for League Cup, Lacazette training again after Covid

Arsenal are second from bottom of the table after losing their first two matches and manager Mikel Arteta said the squad had been hit by Covid-19 cases and injuries.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard(Pool via REUTERS)

Arsenal's new signing Martin Odegaard is available for Wednesday's second-round League Cup game at West Bromwich Albion, while forward Alexandre Lacazette resumed training after his Covid-19 diagnosis, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Arsenal are second from bottom of the table after losing their first two matches and manager Mikel Arteta said the squad had been hit by Covid-19 cases and injuries.

Arsenal signed Norway international Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent deal last week, but the 22-year-old missed Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Chelsea because the north London club were awaiting his visa clearance.

Lacazette was among four players at newcomers Brentford after testing positive for Covid-19.

Newly-signed centre back Ben White, who contracted the virus before last weekend's game, is unavailable for Wednesday, with his health being monitored ahead of Saturday's Premier League match away to champions Manchester City.

Defenders Hector Bellerin, Gabriel Magalhaes and Kieran Tierney and forward Gabriel Martinelli are back in training, but Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah won't be training again until the end of August and early September respectively, Arsenal said.

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
martin odegaard
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bajrami tackles FIFA rules on switching national teams

Olympian and 1962 Asiad winner Chandrasekhar passes away

Medics who saved Eriksen at Euros to receive UEFA President's Award

Williams helps ATK Mohun Bagan qualify for AFC Cup zonal semis
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP