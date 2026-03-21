Arsenal vs Manchester City, League Cup Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Arsenal face Manchester City in the upcoming League Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. In their run to the final, Mikel Arteta's side knocked out Port Vale, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Chelsea. Meanwhile, City, on the other hand, will still look to grab all three domestic trophies. For the first time ever in history, the top two teams from the Premier League will battle it out in the League Cup final.

On their road to the final, City defeated Huddersfield Town, Swansea City, Brentford and Newcastle.

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Speaking ahead of the final, Arsenal manager Arteta said, "It’s one of the defining moments because at the end, it’s whether you win the trophy or not - and that’s the most important thing once you get to the final. But in order to be there, you have to do a lot of things and earn a lot of things as the team has done so far."

"One of the best memories I have as a player is playing those types of games. That’s why we’re all very excited, because we know what’s at stake. We really want it and we know what it’s going to mean for our people as well."

Meanwhile, Guardiola said, "We have got to Wembley 22 times in 10 years, it’s an honour and a big challenge. For the team it’s a big moment. When we reach the final, no matter the competition, it’s always tough."

"[Arsenal] are an exceptional team, it’s a big challenge for us to see our level. We see the level in Europe, other leagues and any competition. To be there, we have to see it as a big opportunity because we never know when it will happen again," he added.

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester City League Cup final take place? The League Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City will take place on Sunday (March 21) at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the Arsenal vs Manchester City League Cup final take place? The Arsenal vs Manchester City League Cup final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Where to watch the live telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester City League Cup final? The live telecast of the League Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City won't be available in India.