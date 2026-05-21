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Aston Villa end 30 year trophy drought as Unai Emery wins fifth Europa League title

Two brilliant first-half strikes from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia, a second-half goal from Morgan Rogers sealed the win for Aston Villa.

Published on: May 21, 2026 09:52 am IST
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In front of the future king of England, Unai Emery reaffirmed his status as the king of the Europa League. Aston Villa beat Freiburg 3-0 in Istanbul on Wednesday to secure Emery a record-extending fifth title in this competition.

Celebrating wildly inside the Tupras Stadium was lifelong Villa fan Prince William, who travelled to watch his beloved team end a 30-year wait for a major trophy. Was the outcome ever in doubt with the ultimate Europa League specialist Emery on the sideline?

Also Read: ISL: East Bengal frontrunners among five in fray for title

The Spanish coach has enjoyed remarkable success in Europe's second-tier competition, winning it three years running with Sevilla from 2014-16 and again with Villarreal in 2021.

Now he has led a third team with Villa' in its name to the title.

Two brilliant first-half strikes from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia put Villa into a 2-0 lead at the break. Morgan Rogers added a third in the second half.

 
aston villa europa league
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Aston Villa end 30 year trophy drought as Unai Emery wins fifth Europa League title
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