IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Atletico Madrid's game against Bilbao postponed due to snowstorm
football

Atletico Madrid's game against Bilbao postponed due to snowstorm

Heavy snowfall from Storm Filomena left thousands of Spanish drivers trapped in their cars on Friday as roads were blocked and Madrid airport was closed.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 02:26 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - December 12, 2020 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo(REUTERS)

Atletico Madrid's La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao, scheduled to kick off at 1515 GMT on Saturday, has been postponed due to disruptions from a snowstorm in Spain, the league said in a statement.

Heavy snowfall from Storm Filomena left thousands of Spanish drivers trapped in their cars on Friday as roads were blocked and Madrid airport was closed.

La Liga said it sought the postponement "given the exceptional situation caused by the storm across a large part of the peninsula ... and the impossibility of having the pitch in optimal conditions."

A new date for the match would be confirmed later.

Bilbao on Friday said the plane carrying the squad to Madrid for the game had been unable to land at the airport due and was forced to turn around.

Real Madrid's game against Osasuna is also under threat after the Spanish champions were trapped on a plane for more than two hours on Friday due to ice on the runway of Barajas airport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
la liga
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.