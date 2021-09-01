Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Atletico re-sign Griezmann on loan from Barcelona
football

Atletico re-sign Griezmann on loan from Barcelona

In one of the most eye-catching moves on Europe's deadline day, Atletico secured the return of Griezmann, whom they sold for a reported 120 million euros ($141.68 million) in 2019.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Atletico re-sign Griezmann on loan from Barcelona(AP)

Atletico Madrid on Tuesday sensationally announced they had re-signed France forward Antoine Griezmann on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

In one of the most eye-catching moves on Europe's deadline day, Atletico secured the return of a player they sold for a reported 120 million euros ($141.68 million) in 2019.

In a club statement Atleti said the deal includes an option for either club to extend the loan arrangement by a year.

Barca's statement also added that the deal contained an obligation to buy Griezmann, with LaLiga champions Atletico also paying the player's wages in full.

Local media reports in Spain put the purchase option at 40 million euros ($47.23 million).

The deal had been thrown into doubt with neither side announcing the move before the midnight CET deadline.

Local media said the delay was caused by a problem with LaLiga's transfer registration system, but the league confirmed they had received all relevant documentation in time and had not granted an extension for the deal to be completed.

($1 = 0.8470 euros)

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
antoine griezmann
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chelsea sign midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico

Barcelona veterans take pay cuts so club can register Aguero

ISL: SC East Bengal sign Adil Khan, Amarjit Singh

Real Madrid sign France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP