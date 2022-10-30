‘Ayurvedic rejuvenation’: Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel explains reason behind visit to India

Having been sacked by Chelsea last month, Thomas Tuchel was spotted in Kerala's Cochin International Airport this month. In a recent interview with Sportstar, the 49-year-old revealed the reason behind his visit to the Asian country and it is Ayurvedic rejuvenation therapy. "I was curious. One of my assistant coaches was here six years ago. He told me good things about this place. I have always been aware of the principles of Ayurveda. After a long period of coaching, there was a possibility of taking a break for me, so I came here. The experience has been fantastic. I feel energised and calm. I would recommend this to everybody who wants to discipline the body and the mind", he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former PSG manager has been undergoing therapy since October 12. Tuchel left Chelsea with a record of 60 wins, 24 draws and 16 losses in 100 fixtures, with a win percentage of 60%, which is also the fourth highest win-rate by a Chelsea manager, who managed at least 100 games. Only Jose Mourinho (67.03%), Antonio Conte (65.09%) and Carlo Ancelotti (61.09%) are ahead of him in that list. He was succeeded by Graham Potter in Chelsea.

Also Read | Liverpool's long unbeaten home run ends in shock 2-1 defeat by Leeds

Also in his farewell note after leaving Chelsea, he wrote, "This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start."

"The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart", he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON