Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Barca game at Sevilla, Villarreal v Alaves postponed
football

Barca game at Sevilla, Villarreal v Alaves postponed

The league had asked the Spanish FA (RFEF) to postpone the matches given the extended South American World Cup qualifying window put in place by FIFA to compensate for Covid-19 postponements this year.
Reuters | , Madrid
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Barca game at Sevilla, Villarreal v Alaves postponed(REUTERS)

Spain's High Council for Sports (CSD) has postponed Barcelona's game at Sevilla and Villarreal v Alaves on Saturday following an appeal by the Spanish football league, LaLiga.

The league had asked the Spanish FA (RFEF) to postpone the matches given the extended South American World Cup qualifying window put in place by FIFA to compensate for Covid-19 postponements this year.

This meant that a number of players would not return to their clubs until Friday, 24 hours before they were due to play in LaLiga matches.

As both Barca and Villarreal are in Champions League action on Tuesday, they were required to play their domestic fixtures on Saturday.

However, the RFEF rejected LaLiga's request, meaning the league was forced to appeal to the CSD to get the two games postponed, with the governmental agency accepting the arguments and ruling in its favour.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
la liga
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Injury scare for Spurs as Son picks up knock on international duty

Chennaiyin FC ropes in Indian midfielder Ninthoi Meetei

UEFA clears way for away fans to travel for Champions League

Pelé says apparent colon tumor removed but feels well
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP