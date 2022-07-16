Barcelona give big transfer update amid Frenkie de Jong's Manchester United move

In a rather new development, Barcelona have included Frenkie de Jong in their US pre-season tour squad, despite the midfielder reportedly set to move to Manchester United. According to Fabrizio Romano, Italian football journalist and transfer expert, both clubs have already agreed on a fee of 75 million euros, plus 10 million euros in add-ons but the player hasn't agreed to move and wants to remain with the La Liga outfit.

Taking to Twitter, Romano wrote, "Official. Frenkie de Jong is included in the squad of Barcelona's pre-season tour in US."

"Still no changes: no agreement on player side with Manchester United, no intention to leave as things stand. The clubs have agreed €75m fee plus €10m in add-ons", he further added.

In their pre-season tour, Barcelona are set to face Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus and New York Red Bulls. Meanwhile, they will also be boasting their new signings Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie. Also Martin Braithwaite, Samuel Umtiti, Oscar Mingueza, Neto and Riqui Puig have been left behind and with the club looking for potential buyers. The sales will also generate funds for the reported arrival of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

According to Sky Sports, Lewandowski has reportedly agreed to a mve and will fly to Barcelona for his medical. The deal is expected to reach 42.5 million euros. The German club had earlier rejected an offer from the Spanish club but finally agreed to the deal as it could facilitate the signing of Matthijs de Ligt.

"Xavi desperately wants a world-class striker who can guarantee 30 or more goals a season. A two or three-year contract is in the making with a salary of about €35m to €40m (£30m to £34m) a year," according to Sky Sports.

