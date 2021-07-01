Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Barcelona President explains why Lionel Messi hasn't been offered a new contract
football

Barcelona President explains why Lionel Messi hasn't been offered a new contract

It has been reported that Messi's Barcelona contract has expired and the 6-time Ballon d'Or winner is a free agent. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given an update regarding the situation.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 05:26 PM IST
File image of Lionel Messi.(Getty Images)

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of Lionel Messi at Barcelona. The 32-year-old has been subjected to a lot of rumours regarding his contract situation at Camp Nou as he has been linked with a move abroad. Last year, Messi gave a controversial interview where he explained his contract situation at the club and his deteriorating relationship with former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

It has been reported that Messi's Barcelona contract has expired and the 6-time Ballon d'Or winner is a free agent. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given an update regarding the situation.

Laporta has explained that Barcelona's attempts to offer Messi a new contract are being held up because of La Liga's financial control measures.

Messi, who joined Barca aged 13 in September 2000, has no current contractual link with the Catalans after his deal expired on June 30 and while Laporta said the club's all-time top scorer wishes to stay, he added their attempts to tie him to a new deal had to fit with the league's requirements.

"It's going well, he wants to stay and we're making all the efforts to ensure he does. But we have to balance it with financial fair play," Laporta told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Thursday.

"There are many options and we're contemplating which is the best for both parties. But we want him to stay and so does he, we want to give him the most competitive team possible."

La Liga introduced financial control measures in 2013 establishing a maximum amount of money each club can spend on its playing squad and coaching staff each season, conditioned by their income.

Barca have the highest revenues in world soccer according to this year's Deloitte Money League, although income dropped by 125 million euros last year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the start of the 2019-20 season Barca were allocated a maximum budget of 1.47 billion euros by La Liga which shrank to 733 million for the last campaign and is expected to fall even further after a whole season without ticket sales and a depressed transfer market.

Messi had the most lucrative contract in world sport, according to a January report in El Mundo, and if Barca are to get a new deal for him over the line they will have to further reduce their wage bill, which Laporta said last month contained many players on salaries "out of sync with the current market".

(with Reuters input)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lionel messi barcelona
TRENDING NEWS

Couple gets married in hospital treating daughter so she can be a bridesmaid

Intense picture of trapped leopard being rescued in Assam goes viral

This tree ‘bears’ strange looking fruit. Confused? See the pic again

Crocodile strolls through village in Karnataka, viral video stuns people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP