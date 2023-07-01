Barcelona reaches deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end contract 2 years early

Barcelona has reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance, the club said Friday.

FC Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The French defender was was under contract with Barcelona through the end of the 2025-26 season. He played on a loan at Italian club Lecce this past campaign.

Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016 but struggled with injuries in his final period with the Catalan club.

The 29-year-old defender was injury-free with Lecce in Italy, where he played 25 matches.

Umtiti was part of France's World Cup-winning squad in 2018 and helped Barcelona win two Spanish league titles and three Copa del Rey trophies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON