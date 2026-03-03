Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to watch Copa del Rey semi-final live

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: The weight of a possible remontada hangs heavily over Barcelona, yet few clubs understand the art of a comeback quite like they do. European nights at Camp Nou have witnessed dramatic turnarounds in the past, and once again the script offers them a chance to summon that spirit. Standing in their way, however, are familiar and formidable rivals in Atletico Madrid.

Hansi Flick’s side were thoroughly outclassed in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, suffering a bruising 0-4 defeat. Atletico’s attacking unit exposed Barcelona’s high defensive line with ruthless efficiency, striking four times in a devastating first-half display. The Blaugrana looked shaken as wave after wave of red-and-white attacks cut through them, leaving little room for recovery before the interval.

To their credit, Barcelona steadied themselves after the break. The defensive structure looked more composed in the second half, and the chaos of the opening 45 minutes was largely avoided. Yet, despite tightening up at the back, they failed to make any inroads going forward. The final whistle confirmed a daunting four-goal deficit to climb in the return leg. Encouragingly for the Catalan giants, recent performances suggest renewed belief. They have rediscovered their attacking rhythm, scoring seven goals across their last two matches. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal underlined that resurgence with a stunning hat-trick against Villarreal on Saturday, offering fans hope that another famous comeback may not be beyond reach.

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey semi-final take place? The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final will take place on Wednesday (March 4), and will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final take place? The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final will be held at the Spotify Camp Nou

How to watch live telecast of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final? The live telecast of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final will not be available on television in India.