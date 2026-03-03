Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where to watch Copa del Rey semi-final live

    Updated on: Mar 03, 2026 3:53 PM IST
    Written by Aditya Maheshwari
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Check Live Streaming details. (AFP)
    Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Check Live Streaming details. (AFP)

    Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the Copa del Rey semi-final live and online on TV.

    Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: The weight of a possible remontada hangs heavily over Barcelona, yet few clubs understand the art of a comeback quite like they do. European nights at Camp Nou have witnessed dramatic turnarounds in the past, and once again the script offers them a chance to summon that spirit. Standing in their way, however, are familiar and formidable rivals in Atletico Madrid.

    Hansi Flick’s side were thoroughly outclassed in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, suffering a bruising 0-4 defeat. Atletico’s attacking unit exposed Barcelona’s high defensive line with ruthless efficiency, striking four times in a devastating first-half display. The Blaugrana looked shaken as wave after wave of red-and-white attacks cut through them, leaving little room for recovery before the interval.

    To their credit, Barcelona steadied themselves after the break. The defensive structure looked more composed in the second half, and the chaos of the opening 45 minutes was largely avoided. Yet, despite tightening up at the back, they failed to make any inroads going forward. The final whistle confirmed a daunting four-goal deficit to climb in the return leg. Encouragingly for the Catalan giants, recent performances suggest renewed belief. They have rediscovered their attacking rhythm, scoring seven goals across their last two matches. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal underlined that resurgence with a stunning hat-trick against Villarreal on Saturday, offering fans hope that another famous comeback may not be beyond reach.

    When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Copa del Rey semi-final take place?

    The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final will take place on Wednesday (March 4), and will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

    Where will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final take place?

    The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final will be held at the Spotify Camp Nou

    How to watch live telecast of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final?

    The live telecast of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final will not be available on television in India.

    How to watch live streaming of the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final?

    The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final will be live-streamed via FanCode in India.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
    News/Sports/Football/Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where To Watch Copa Del Rey Semi-final Live
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes