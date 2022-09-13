Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and where to watch the UEFA Champions League match

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Live Streaming: After an emphatic 8-2 win over Spanish giants Barcelona, Bayern Munich will hope for a repeat in the UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday midnight (as per India timings). However, this time Bayern will have one of their own in the opposite rank and that is Robert Lewandowski. The forward completed a move to the Catalan club earlier this summer after spending eight glorious years in Munich.

The striker has already made his presence felt in Spain, scoring nine goals in his first six matches with the Catalan club, which also include a hat-trick in the 5-1 win against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League opener.

The Pole has been a remarkable addition to Xavi's Barcelona, who have so far outscored opponents 20-2 in the six matches they have played in all competitions.

He was rested early in the Spanish league game against Cádiz on Saturday and will be heading fresh into the much-anticipated contest. Right after the Champions League draw for the group stage, Thomas Muller, Lewandowski's former teammate, shared a video on social media and tried to pull his legs.

“What a nice draw for all football fans! Mr LewanGOALski, see you soon in Munich! Let’s rock the Champions League season,” Muller was heard saying in the video.

Both the teams got off to a strong start in the competition and won their opening fixtures. Here are the LIVE streaming details of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona in India:

When is the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona will be played on September 14.

What time does the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona start?

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona will kick-off at 12:30 am IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona?

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona in India?

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona will broadcast on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

