Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Bayern on course for another Bundesliga title, 11 games in
football

Bayern on course for another Bundesliga title, 11 games in

Bayern defeated third-place Freiburg 2-1 before second-place Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Leipzig.
Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates (REUTERS)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 09:55 AM IST
AP |

After just 11 games, Bayern Munich is already closing in on a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title.

There are still 23 matches to play, but a lack of realistic rivals means this season’s title race is a one-team procession.

Again.

“Dortmund lost again, now we can start dusting off the championship trophy,” Bayern’s former chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the Bild tabloid after the Bavarian powerhouse moved four points clear at the top on Saturday.

Bayern defeated third-place Freiburg 2-1 before second-place Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Leipzig.

Leipzig was Bayern’s closest challenger last season, but it’s not been the same since coach Julian Nagelsmann, captain Marcel Sabitzer and defender Dayot Upamecano left for Bayern in the offseason.

Leipzig is fifth under new coach Jesse Marsch.

Bayern has only one league defeat, a somewhat unlucky slip up at home to Eintracht Frankfurt, while the 5-0 German Cup loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach is unlikely to be repeated any time soon.

Dortmund’s loss in Leipzig was its third in the league under new coach Marco Rose. It’s hard to see how his side can mount a sustained challenge, even if striker Erling Haaland were to stay fit all season. The team has struggled without him.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s always about the quality on the field and that’s where Bayern simply has its nose in front. The coach also fits Bayern perfectly,” Rummenigge said.

Rummenigge acknowledged that another league title for Bayern is “not very exciting” but “it’s still our job to be champion.”

Out of the German Cup and without any major obstacles in the Bundesliga, Bayern can also try to win another Champions League trophy. Nagelsmann’s team is already through to the knockout stages after big wins over Benfica, Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bayern munich
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Injured Pogba out of France's World Cup qualifiers

Smith Rowe called up to England squad, Ward-Prowse ruled out

Tall order but Xavi can fix things at Barcelona

Newcastle appoint ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe after Bruce exit
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP