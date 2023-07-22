Beckham left stunned with LIonel Messi's last-minute free-kick winner, says 'When you have got players like Leo...'

Lionel Messi announced his arrival with a stunning winner as Inter Miami edged past Cruz Azul 2-1 in their Leagues Cup opener, at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on Saturday. The former PSG star was a substitute in his debut and came in at the second-half, replacing Benjamin Cremaschi in the 54th-minute. On his arrival, Miami was leading 1-0, but Cruz Azul staged a comeback, with Uriel Antuna equalising in the 65th-minute.

David Beckham celebrates Lionel Messi's winner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the score stuck at 1-1, the Argentine scored a last-minute free-kick winner as the crowd went berserk, including co-owner David Beckham. Beckham was visibly delighted and was hugged by his wife Victoria and son. Celebrities like Serena Williams and LeBron James were also present during the match.

Speaking to the MLS Season Pass, Beckham said, "To be honest, as soon as I saw the free kick given, I thought, 'This is the way it's meant to end'. Especially when you've got players like Leo and Sergio [Busquets] on the pitch - that's what they produce."

"It's so exciting tonight for our fans. All of these people, that have come down here to see Leo just step on the pitch - let alone just do what he's done. Honestly Sergio's performance was incredible. But you know it's a dream come true for everybody in this stadium to see, and everybody around this country to see Leo step into the MLS and perform. I don't have many words for that", he further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the last minute, Messi won a free-kick just outside the box, which was in perfect range for his famous left foot. The 2022 World Cup winner took a glance at goalkeeper Andres Gudino, and curled his shot high into the top-right corner to seal a 2-1 victory.

After the match, many fans ran to the field before being apprehended by security. Speaking after the game, Messi said, "We wanted to start like this by giving these people a victory. We knew that it was very important for us to start this championship in winning fashion and luckily we were able to do it in the end, and I am very happy."

"It is a huge joy to get this first victory after how we have done in the league. It is important to start winning, beyond the fact that it is another championship, for confidence it is very good to get victories," he further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON