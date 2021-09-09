Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Belgium beats Belarus, extends lead in WC qualifying group
football

Belgium beats Belarus, extends lead in WC qualifying group

Belgium has 16 points from his six games in Group E, with the Czech Republic and Wales level on seven.
AP | , Kazan
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 07:58 AM IST
Belgium beats Belarus 1-0

Midfielder Dennis Praet scored the lone goal as a Belgium team missing many of its stars beat Belarus 1-0 to open a nine-point lead in its World Cup qualifying group on Wednesday.

Belgium has 16 points from his six games in Group E, with the Czech Republic and Wales level on seven.

In the group's other game, third-placed Wales was held to a goalless draw by Estonia. Wales has played two games fewer.

Belgium was without several stalwart players including Romelu Lukaku, Axel Witsel, Thibaut Courtois and Thomas Meunier. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez also left playmaker and captain Eden Hazard on the bench until the final 30 minutes.

Given the experimental lineup, Belgium lacked pace, accuracy and could not reproduce the dominant display of the corresponding match when the Red Devils won 8-0 at home in March.

But Martinez's team was never threatened and looked in control throughout.

Defender Dedryck Boyata created Begium's first chance in the 31st minute with a powerful shot that hit the bar, with Michy Batshuayi heading the ball home from the rebound only to see his goal disallowed for offside.

RELATED STORIES

Praet made it 1-0 only two minutes later with an angled shot from inside the box from AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemaekers' assist.

Hazard entered as a replacement for Leandro Trossard and came close to doubling the lead with five minutes left from a free kick.

The game was played in Kazan, Russia, due to sanctions against the Minsk government.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fifa world cup qualifiers
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SCEB appoints former Real Madrid reserve team manager Manuel Diaz as head coach

'La Liga doesn't sell itself through one player': Real Madrid legend Morientes 

Milenkovic own goal earns Ireland 1-1 draw with Serbia

Al Shehri on target against Oman as Saudis keep pace with Socceroos
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP