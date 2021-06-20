Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Belgium's Thorgan Hazard ruled out of Finland game
football

Belgium's Thorgan Hazard ruled out of Finland game

Hazard scored in Belgium's 2-1 win over Denmark on Thursday, their second victory in as many games in the tournament, but the Borussia Dortmund midfielder appeared to pick up a knee injury.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal with Thorgan Hazard Pool via REUTERS.(Pool via REUTERS)

Belgium midfielder Thorgan Hazard will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg for their European Championship Group B match against Finland on Monday, the team said on Sunday.

Hazard scored in Belgium's 2-1 win over Denmark on Thursday, their second victory in as many games in the tournament, but the Borussia Dortmund midfielder appeared to pick up a knee injury.

Local media reports said he did not train on Saturday.

Belgium said in a tweet on Sunday that Hazard will not be part of the squad for their final group stage clash, without stating the reason for the 28-year-old's exclusion.

Hazard, whose elder brother Eden Hazard also represents the national team, has scored seven goals in 37 matches since making his senior debut in 2013.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is set to field a strong line-up against Finland on Monday with Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel all in contention.

They will be without Timothy Castagne, who suffered a facial fracture in their win over Russia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP