Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Benzema, Courtois and De Bruyne up for UEFA Player of the Year award

Benzema, Courtois and De Bruyne up for UEFA Player of the Year award

football
Published on Aug 12, 2022 10:19 PM IST
The winner will be announced with the UEFA men's coach of the year and women's player and coach of the year at the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul on Aug. 25.
 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (AP)
Reuters |

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne are in the running for UEFA's 2021-22 men's player of the year award after topping a 15-player shortlist, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.

The winner will be announced with the UEFA men's coach of the year and women's player and coach of the year at the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul on Aug. 25.

Benzema and Courtois helped Real seal a record 14th European title last season while De Bruyne guided City to the Premier League title -- his fourth crown in seven seasons at the club.

Among other nominees for the award are Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, Real's Luka Modric and Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane.

Real's Carlo Ancelotti, City's Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's Juergen Klopp were among the nominees for the male coach of the year. UEFA will name nominees for the women's awards next week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa player
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP