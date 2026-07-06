Big games don't intimidate Jude Bellingham - they awaken him, Mexico game was the latest proof of that priceless quality

Jude Bellingham does not merely play big matches. He seems to recognise them before everyone else, measure their emotional temperature, and then step into the hottest part of the night as if it belongs to him. Jude Bellingham scored a brace for England in the match against Mexico. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Against Mexico at the Azteca, England needed more than talent. They needed nerve. They needed someone capable of cutting through the noise of a hostile stadium, the pressure of a World Cup knockout match, the weight of a nation waiting for another stumble. Bellingham gave them that in its purest form: two goals in 98 seconds, two punches thrown so quickly that Mexico barely had time to understand the first before the second had landed. England eventually won 3-2, surviving a red card, altitude, pressure and a fierce home crowd, but the match had already been shaped by Bellingham’s intervention.

That is the thing with Bellingham. His influence is not always gradual. Sometimes it arrives like weather. One moment a match is tense, awkward, waiting for a leader. The next, he has bent it around himself.

Bellingham’s gift is timing, not just talent Plenty of footballers have gifts. Bellingham has timing. He understands when a match needs control and when it needs violence. He understands when to keep the ball moving and when to break the structure. Against Mexico, he did not spend the first half trying to look like the best player on the pitch. He waited. He watched. Then, when the opportunity opened, he attacked the game with the certainty of someone who had already seen the ending.

That is why the “big-match player” label fits him better than most. It is not just about scoring in famous fixtures. It is about the nature of those goals. His overhead kick against Slovakia at Euro 2024 came when England were seconds from elimination. His winner against Serbia in the same tournament settled a tight opener when England were still trying to breathe under expectation. His Clasico story at Real Madrid has followed the same pattern: late goals, comeback goals, title-shaping goals, moments when the game is at its most emotionally expensive.

The Mexico brace now joins that collection, but it may carry a different weight. This was not club football, where there is always another match, another week, another campaign. This was a World Cup knockout tie in one of football’s most storied stadiums. The Azteca has its own mythology, its own ghosts, its own cruelty. Bellingham did not just survive that setting. He imposed himself on it.

What makes him dangerous is that he has the body of a modern midfielder and the instincts of an old-school match-winner. He can press, run, duel, carry and connect. But inside the box, he has something rarer: the calm of a forward who believes the moment has come to him for a reason. His finishes do not look rushed. His celebrations do not look surprised. That tells its own story.

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England have often produced gifted footballers who looked smaller when the stage grew larger. Bellingham feels like the opposite. The bigger the room, the more naturally he fills it. He does not appear burdened by expectation; he appears activated by it.

That does not mean he will always rescue England. Football is too cruel and too random for that. But there is now enough evidence to say this is not coincidence. Serbia, Slovakia, Barcelona, Mexico - different shirts, different competitions, same pattern.

Bellingham has become the player England look towards when the match begins to narrow, when time starts to feel heavy, when the script demands someone brave enough to tear it up. Against Mexico, he did not just deliver again. He strengthened the idea that his greatest quality is not technical, physical or tactical. It is temperamental.

Jude Bellingham has big-match DNA, and on nights like this, England do not simply benefit from it. They survive because of it.