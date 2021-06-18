Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Boniperti, former Juventus leading goal scorer, dies at 92

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Giampiero Boniperti, the former Juventus forward and one of Italy's greatest players, has died, the Serie A club said on Friday. He was 92.

He spent his entire playing career at Juventus, winning five Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia titles between 1946 and 1961. With fellow forwards John Charles and Omar Sivori, he was part of the club's 'Magical Trio'.

Italian media said Boniperti died due to heart failure.

Boniperti was Juve's all-time top scorer for more than 40 years until Alessandro Del Piero broke his record of 182 goals in 2006. He was also named the Serie A top scorer in the 1947-48 season for his 27 goals.

"From up there, now, there is another star in the black and white firmament that shines: it is that of Giampiero Boniperti, one of who gave the most to Juventus," the club said in a statement.

Boniperti had eight goals in 38 games for Italy and played at the 1950 and 1954 World Cups. He also participated at the 1952 Summer Olympics with the Azzuri.

He retired in 1961 and became Juve's honorary chairman ten years later.

