Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Bournemouth's Lerma hit with six-game ban for alleged bite
football

Bournemouth's Lerma hit with six-game ban for alleged bite

Lerma was accused of biting Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass in the 83rd minute of the Championship match.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been suspended for six matches. (Getty Images)

England's Football Association (FA) has suspended Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma for six matches after he was charged with biting an opponent in their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in November.

Lerma was accused of biting Wednesday midfielder Josh Windass in the 83rd minute of the Championship match on November 3.

The 26-year-old, who denied a charge of violent conduct, was also fined 40,000 pounds ($56,660.00) for the incident.

"An independent Regulatory Commission found the breach of FA Rule E3 proven after considering evidence during a hearing," the FA said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jefferson lerma bournemouth
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP