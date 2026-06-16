...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Brazil suffer massive Neymar setback after Morocco draw, return now expected only in knockouts: Report

Neymar was not spotted at the training ground, and was seen undergoing the medical examination he underwent a week ago.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 04:18 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Just days after being held to a 1-1 draw in the Group C curtain-raiser by a resilient Morocco, Brazil dealt another blow. Neymar, who made a last-minute entry into the FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, is unlikely to be available for the entire group-stage fixtures, according to reports.

Neymar Jr #10 of Brazil arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Brazil and Morocco at New York New Jersey Stadium(Getty Images via AFP)

The 34-year-old was called up to the Brazilian squad despite having suffered a calf injury while playing for Santos on May 17, and had thus missed the game against Morocco last week. Neymar was present at the MetLife Stadium on the day of the match, and was on the bench for Brazil's opener, but wasn't dressed in the team kit.

"Neymar is working very hard to recover as soon as possible," head coach Carlo Ancelotti said before the game. "Our expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week.

"When we included him in the roster, we added him for his technical abilities, which are indisputable. But we also want him for his experience and the example he sets for the young players on the team."

Brazil’s struggles in attack against Morocco immediately prompted calls for a more experienced playmaker, such as Neymar, to come on. However, in the absence of Neymar, Vinicius Jr rose to the occasion as he pulled off a stunning equaliser in the first half against Morocco.

 
neymar brazil fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Brazil suffer massive Neymar setback after Morocco draw, return now expected only in knockouts: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.