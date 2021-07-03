Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Brazil survive late Chile onslaught to reach Copa semi-final
football

Brazil survive late Chile onslaught to reach Copa semi-final

Brazil survived losing Gabriel Jesus to a red card early in the second half to defeat Chile 1-0 on Friday and move into a Copa America semi-final against Peru.
Reuters | , Rio De Janeiro
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Brazil players celebrate a goal against Chile. (Getty Images)

Brazil survived losing Gabriel Jesus to a red card early in the second half to defeat Chile 1-0 on Friday and move into a Copa America semi-final against Peru.

Lucas Paqueta put the reigning champions 1-0 up within seconds of coming on as a half-time substitute, but the game changed moments later when Jesus was sent off for a criminally high challenge that felled Eugenio Mena.

Also Read | Peru beats Paraguay on penalties to reach Copa America semis

Chile forced the host nation onto the back foot for much of the second half but could not get that all-important equaliser.

The result means Brazil will play Peru, who beat Paraguay on penalties earlier in the day, in the first Copa semi-final at Rio’s Nilton Santos stadium on July 5.

The other quarter-finals will be played on Saturday, featuring Argentina against Ecuador and Uruguay v Colombia.

