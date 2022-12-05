Brazil vs South Korea Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar doubles Selecao's lead after Vinicius' opener in Qatar
- FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Brazil vs South Korea: After dropping a massive hint about Neymar starting the match tonight, Brazil head coach Tite has confirmed the return of the talisman by naming the PSG star in the playing XI. Follow live score and latest updates of Brazil vs South Korea from Qatar.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Brazil vs South Korea: Eager to stage a reunion with arch-rivals Argentina at the grandest stage, record-time winners Brazil started its crucial knockout match against South Korea as outright favourites on Tuesday. The five-time champions are up against the Asian giants in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 tie at the Stadium 974. Superstar Neymar made his return in the knockout stage of the Qatar World Cup. The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar missed Brazil's crucial Group G fixtures due to an ankle injury. After dropping a massive hint about Neymar starting the match tonight, Brazil head coach Tite confirmed the return of the talisman by naming the PSG star in the playing XI. Neymar is spearheading Brazil's attack in the Round of 16 fixture against South Korea.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 01:09 AM
Brazil vs South Korea, World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: GOAL! Lucas Paqueta with a brilliant strike!
Another one! 36 minutes in and we have the 4th goal of the match! Lucas Paqueta has glided home the fourth goal through an impressing cross from Vinicius. Brazil are busy making a mockery of South Korea's defence. We restart again with Brazil taking a mammoth 4-0 lead over South Korea.
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 01:02 AM
Brazil vs South Korea, WC LIVE updates: GOAL! Brazil are leading 3-0!
WOW! A Ronaldo-esque finish from Richarlison! The Selecao are on their way to celebrating the third goal. An outstanding team goal for Brazil. Smiles all around as Brazil take a 3-0 lead over the Asian giants. Richarlison started the move and after a brilliant one-two, the No.9 has smashed the third goal for Brazil in the 29th minute of the game.
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 12:56 AM
Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score and updates, FIFA World Cup 2022: A dream start for Men In Yellow!
This is the second time that Brazil have scored twice inside the first 13 minutes of a World Cup game. The last time when Brazil opened the floodgates like this, the Men In Yellow ended up firing 5 goals against the opposition. Brazil had hammered Costa Rica at the time.
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 12:53 AM
Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score and updates, FIFA World Cup 2022: Allison with a save!
An instant response from the Asian giants as Hwang Hee-chan's shot forced Allison to make a save. After South Korea's attempt on goal, Neymar and Vinicius have teamed up to launch a Brazil counter. Korea Republic have conceded two quick goals inside the first 15 minutes of the encounter.
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 12:46 AM
Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score, FIFA WC 2022: GOAL! Neymar doubles Brazil's lead
Cool as you like! Neymar has converted the penalty for Brazil after Richarlison was shot down by the Korea Republic defender inside the box. A brilliant penalty by Neymar, who moves in closer to smashing Pele's goal record for Brazil. South Korea 0 - Brazil 2 after 10 minutes.
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 12:40 AM
Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score, FIFA WC 2022: GOAL! Vinicius on target!
GOAL! Vinicius has scored the opener! A brilliant ball by Raphinha who eventually finds Vinicius after Neymar fails to make contact with the ball in the danger box. The Real Madrid star has slotted home the opener with a sublime strike. Brazil 1 - 0 South Korea after 8 minutes.
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 12:38 AM
Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score, FIFA WC 2022: Son loses the ball!
Son Heung-min gets the ball on the left side but the star player has been robbed by the Men in Yellow. Brazil regained possession and the record-time champions have launched a counter!
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 12:34 AM
Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score, FIFA WC 2022: Kick-off!
We are underway at Stadium 974. Brazil have made a bright start as Vinicius and Richarlison have linked up well in the opening minutes of the game.
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 12:29 AM
Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score, FIFA WC 2022: Moments away from kick-off!
Brazil have suffered a single defeat in its last 31 matches across all competitions when Neymar started for the Selecao. Brazil are also unbeaten in its last 11 such matches. Can Neymar extend Brazil's winning run? We are through with the national anthems and it's time for kick-off!
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 12:24 AM
FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score and updates: How South Korea secured its last 16 berth in Qatar
Son Heung-min's South Korea outclassed Portugal in its final group game to enter the Round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Korea Republic were upstaged by Ghana (3-2) in Group H. The Asian giants played out a goalless draw with Uruguay in its World Cup opener. However, South Korea secured four points and finished second in Group H to enter the Round of 16 phase of the Qatar World Cup.
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 12:20 AM
FIFA WC, Brazil vs South Korea LIVE score and updates: 'A totally different game'
Brazil and Korea Republic faced each other in June when the Men in Yellow toured Asia. A dominant Brazil side hammered South Korea 5-1 at the time. “It’s going to be a totally different game to that friendly,” Daniel Alves told FIFA ahead of the Round of 16 game between Brazil and South Korea.
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 12:11 AM
FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea LIVE: Pele's special message for Neymar and Co. for Round of 16 showdown
Football legend Pele has wished the Brazil national team luck ahead of the Round of 16 match against South Korea. Pele, who is undergoing treatment, said he will be watching Brazil's match from the hospital. "I'll watch the game from here at the hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you," Pele said. The legendary footballer is the only player to win three World Cups. Pele lifted the special trophy in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 editions of the World Cup.
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 12:07 AM
Brazil vs South Korea live updates, FIFA World Cup 2022: Can Brazil bounce back in Qatar?
Brazil have suffered defeats in 4 of its last 10 games at the FIFA World Cup. The record-time winners have won 5 and recorded a draw in their previous 10 outings. South Korea are set to feature in the last 16 for the first since the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
-
Tue, 06 Dec 2022 12:02 AM
Brazil vs South Korea live updates, FIFA World Cup 2022: Can Neymar equal Pele's feat?
Neymar only needs to score two more goals to equal Pele's all-time record tally for Brazil. Legendary footballer Pele smashed 77 goals for the five-time world champions. Brazil head coach Tite has made 10 changes to his team for the last 16 match against South Korea.
-
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 11:51 PM
Brazil vs South Korea live updates, FIFA World Cup 2022: Selecao have edge over South Korea!
The Selecao are set to play South Korea for the 8th time in the international arena. This will be also the first-ever meeting between the two teams at the FIFA World Cup. The five-time champions have secured wins in 6 of their last 7 matches. South Korea have never beaten a South American side at the FIFA World Cup.
-
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 11:38 PM
Brazil vs South Korea live updates, FIFA World Cup 2022: How Brazil secured its last 16 berth in Qatar
Five-time champions Brazil are heading into this clash after topping Group G in Qatar. Brazil suffered a defeat at the hands of Cameroon in its last group-stage game. Did you know? Cameroon became the first African nation to defeat Brazil at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Brazil upstaged Serbia and Switzerland to set a date with South Korea in the Round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
-
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 11:34 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Brazil vs South Korea: Line-ups are out! Neymar starts for Brazil
Brazil: Becker, Militao, Marquinhos, Silva(C), Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinho, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison.
South Korea: Seung-Gyu Kim, Kin-Su Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Moon-Hwan Kim; Woo-Young Jung, In0Beom Hwang; Heung-Min Son, Jae-Sung Lee, Hee-Chan Hwang, Gue-Sung Cho.
-
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 11:30 PM
Hello and welcome!
Can Brazil upstage giantkillers South Korea tonight? All eyes are on Neymar as the talisman is set to make his return in Brazil's Round of 16 match against the Asian heavyweights. The upcoming match between Brazil and South Korea will be contested at Stadium 974.