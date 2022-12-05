Brazil vs South Korea Live Streaming FIFA World Cup: When and where to watch online and on TV in India?

Brazil vs South Korea Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil take on South Korea in their Round of 16 fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Stadium 974 in Qatar on Tuesday. The South Americans topped Group G with six points, packed with two wins and a defeat. Neymar is expected to recover from his injury and start against South Korea, but they have lost Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles for the remainder of the tournament. Meanwhile, South Korea finished in second position in Group H with four points, which saw them win one, draw one and a defeat. For the Asian nation, focus will be on their star player Son Heung-min, who is yet to score in Qatar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are the live streaming details-

When will the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture take place?

The Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will take place on Tuesday (December 6), 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture take place?

The Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture will take place at the Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Which TV channels in India will broadcast live the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture?

In India, the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup Round of 16 fixture will be broadcasted live via Sports18, Sports18 HD channels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where will the live streaming of Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture be available in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture in India. Follow live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail