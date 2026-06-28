Brazil warned against Japan as Samurai Blue's giant-killing rise adds danger to World Cup knockout clash

Brazil great Zico has backed his homeland ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Japan, but warned that the Selecao are walking into a serious knockout test against a side he believes now belongs among the world’s most competitive teams.

Vinicius Junior and Endrick during Brazil's final Group stage match. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Brazil will face Japan in a knockout meeting loaded with personal history for Zico, whose bond with Japanese football stretches back decades. The 73-year-old played for Kashima Antlers and is widely credited, along with his brother Eduardo “Edu” Antunes Coimbra, with helping shape the foundations of modern professional football in Japan.

That connection has made the Brazil-Japan tie more than just another World Cup knockout game for the former Brazil star. In a post shared by Planeta do Futebol on X, Zico admitted that while his support remains with Brazil, a Japan victory would not leave him heartbroken.

“If Brazil wins (against Japan), great, because I'm Brazilian. But if they lose, I won't be sad, no, because in Japanese football there's a little foot of the Coimbra family there,” Zico said.

Zico says Japan ‘play proper football’

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to FIFA ahead of the knockout clash, Zico made it clear that Brazil will have his support, but also underlined the respect he has for Japan’s footballing rise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to FIFA ahead of the knockout clash, Zico made it clear that Brazil will have his support, but also underlined the respect he has for Japan’s footballing rise. {{/usCountry}}

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“I will be supporting Brazil. After all, I am Brazilian. But if Japan win, so be it. What I do know is that it will be a great match, because Japan play proper football,” Zico said.

Brazil go into the match after sealing their place in the Round of 32 with a 3-0 win over Scotland. Neymar’s successful return has lifted the mood around the squad, while Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha have also played important roles in Brazil’s campaign so far.

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Japan, meanwhile, finished second in Group F with one win and two draws. The Samurai Blue booked their knockout berth after a 1-1 draw against Sweden and are now chasing a historic breakthrough, having previously reached the last 16 in 2002, 2010, 2018 and 2022 without going beyond that stage.

The upcoming meeting will be only the second between Brazil and Japan at a FIFA World Cup. Their previous clash came in Germany in 2006, when Brazil won 4-1 and Zico was in charge of the Japanese national team.

Also Read: Argentina breathe easy, Portugal, Spain, France, Germany face early elimination danger as knockouts turn brutal

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Recalling that emotionally charged match, Zico said his Brazilian identity and his responsibility as Japan coach created a difficult moment before kick-off.

“Of course, it was emotional (the match). I said to the players before the match that I was going to sing the Brazilian anthem before the game, just as I had been taught at school, but as soon as the first ball was kicked, I was with Japan all the way. I remember thinking about Didi, who won two World Cups with Brazil and coached Peru against the Selecao in 1970. But it was tough.”

Zico believes Japan are no longer the inexperienced World Cup side they once were. He pointed to the number of Japanese players now competing in Europe’s top leagues as proof of how much the national team has evolved.

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“Japan are at a more competitive level now. Their players have been heading to Europe, just like Brazilian and South American players have. Of their 26 players at the World Cup, 23 play in Europe, and they're getting to play in the Bundesliga, in Serie A, in the Premier League,” Zico said.

He also highlighted Yuto Nagatomo’s presence in the squad, calling him an important experienced figure for Japan.

“Of the three who play at home, two are goalkeepers, and the other is Yuto Nagatomo. He is there more as a leader and experienced figure within the squad. It's his fifth World Cup,” he said.

Japan’s recent World Cup exits have been painful, particularly their narrow misses against Belgium in 2018 and Croatia in 2022. But Zico feels those experiences have only strengthened their mentality. He also pointed to Japan’s recent wins over major football nations as evidence that Brazil cannot afford to treat them lightly.

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“That is the World Cup for you. Japan are prepared to face anyone. Over the past few years, they have beaten Brazil, Germany, Spain and England. They really are ready for whatever comes their way,” Zico concluded.