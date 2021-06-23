Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bukayo Saka shines on Euro debut
Bukayo Saka shines on Euro debut

Bukayo Saka was named Man-of-the-Match as England won 1-0 against Czech Republic. Saka’s calm and poise on the ball was the highlight of another rather uneventful game
By Bhargab Sarmah, Guwahati
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 05:30 PM IST
England coach Gareth Southgate greets midfielder Bukayo Saka as he comes off during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match against Czech Republic at the Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday. (AFP)

England manager Gareth Southgate’s decision to pick Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka instead of the more experienced Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho for their final Group D game against Czech Republic on Tuesday did raise eyebrows.

England had already been assured of a place in the next round ahead of the game at Wembley but needed a win to seal the top spot. And Sancho was expected to get his first start of Euro 2020.

Instead, Southgate chose Saka. The 19-year-old didn’t disappoint, putting in a man-of-the-match display as England won 1-0. Saka’s calm and poise on the ball was the highlight of another rather uneventful game.

Also read | Croatia advances to Round of 16 with Modrić leading the way

It was Saka’s first game at the championship and fifth for England. He played a big part in the goal too. It is Jack Grealish who got the assist for Raheem Sterling’s header but before Grealish’s cross from the left it was Saka’s driving run from the English half on the other side and his dribble that helped break the Czech lines. Saka then drew a defender towards him at the time of Grealish’s cross to create space for Sterling.

It was the second time that Saka won the man-of-the-match award at a game in Wembley, the previous occasion was during a 3-0 win over Ireland in November. “I am a local boy. I’ve gone past the stadium millions of times,” Saka told reporters after the game.

“It’s really special. It’s amazing. I’ve played here before and got a man of the match performance before but that was without the fans and without my family. So tonight to have my family and of course the England fans in the stadium it was really special. It’s a night I’ll never forget.”

Also read | Sterling strikes as England beat Czechs to top group

“He earned that opportunity (to play) tonight and he has grabbed it,” Southgate said of the youngster’s performance. Even Sancho couldn’t hide his delight. “Too happy for this guy, took his opportunity like I told him to! Family,” he wrote on Instagram.

With England scheduled to face the runners-up from Group F, which would most likely mean a meeting with any of France, Portugal or Germany, it would be interesting to see if Saka features again in Southgate’s star-studded side.

