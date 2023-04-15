Borussia Dortmund concede late equaliser at Stuttgart, miss chance to go joint top

Wasteful Borussia Dortmund conceded a stoppage-time equaliser from Silas Katompa Mvumpa in a dramatic finale to draw 3-3 at 10-man VfB Stuttgart on Saturday and miss the chance to go joint top of the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus and Raphael Guerreiro look dejected after the match (REUTERS)

The visitors thought they had snatched victory in the topsy-turvy encounter with a stoppage time goal through Gio Reyna to make it 3-2.

But Silas slipped in to snatch the late goal and punish Dortmund for also squandering a 2-0 lead earlier in the game.

Dortmund are now on 57 points, two behind Bayern Munich, who also slipped up with a 1-1 home draw against Hoffenheim, and six ahead of RB Leipzig in third.

"It is difficult to find words to describe this," Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. "We thought we had already experienced dumb things this season but this tops everything.

"I can describe what happened but it is difficult to find the words to describe how it happened against a team playing with 10 men."

It had all started so well for the visitors when Sebastien Haller turned in Donyell Malen's cutback in the 26th minute to put Dortmund ahead.

They added another in the 33rd as Malen scored for the fourth straight league game before Stuttgart were left with 10 men following the dismissal of defender Konstantinos Mavropanos following a second booking just before halftime.

Dortmund hit the woodwork four minutes after the restart through Jude Bellingham, but instead of making sure of the three points they inexplicably eased off and allowed the hosts to come back late in the game.

Stuttgart pulled a goal back through substitute Tanguy Coulibaly's deflected effort in the 78th minute and with Dortmund in disarray, Josha Vagnoman levelled with a shot from inside the box six minutes later.

But the late drama was not over yet with Reyna again giving Dortmund hope of catching leaders Bayern Munich, who drew 1-1 against Hoffenheim, with their third goal of the afternoon in stoppage time.

Silas responded after he was given far too much space in the box as Dortmund failed to clear the ball, and bagged the equaliser for the ecstatic home team.

"We had a huge chance here today but we wasted it as a team and it is extremely disappointing," Terzic said.

"I don't look at (Bayern's) result but at what happened to us in the second half. That is the only thing that is important for us."

