Cabo Verde hit by off-field controversy as captain faces rape allegation ahead of Argentina tie

Their underdog displays on the field have seen them enjoy the limelight, but Cabo Verde now find themselves embroiled in controversy off the field, with their captain Ryan Mendes being accused of rape in an ongoing investigation by New Zealand police. Ryan Mendes, the captain of Cabo Verde (Getty Images via AFP)

According to a report by Brazil news outlet Globo, Mendes stands accused of sexually assaulting and raping a Brazilian translator during Cabo Verde’s participation in the invitational FIFA Series tournament in New Zealand in March earlier this year.

The FIFA Series was a four-team friendly tournament featuring Cabo Verde, Finland, Chile and hosts New Zealand.

The incident was first reported on 10th May by the New Zealand Herald, but the name of the footballer in question has only been revealed now by Globo.

The incident took place on 27th March this year. Per the complaint, the woman was invited to a work-related meeting at the team hotel after Cabo Verde’s first match against Chile. Upon realising that said meeting was a social gathering for which her services were not required, she returned to her room. Later, Mendes allegedly visited her room, and when she answered her door, he forced his way inside without permission and proceeded to physically assault and rape her.

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Investigation underway Per Globo, the investigation has been underway since 10th April. The complainant reportedly shared photographic evidence of injuries to her person with New Zealand police, who also accessed CCTV footage from the Auckland hotel as part of their investigation.

In a statement to American news outlet USA TODAY, FIFA said it takes “any allegation of misconduct” seriously and is in contact with the New Zealand authorities.

“Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage,” as "independent judicial bodies do not comment on allegations they may or may not have received, nor do they confirm whether or not there are ongoing investigations."

There has been no statement from the Cabo Verdean Football Federation yet.

As such, Mendes is likely to appear in his team’s Round of 32 fixture against Argentina. If he does line up against the defending champions, he could be snubbed from handshakes during the pre-match line-up, like Ghanaian Thomas Partey was by England player Djed Spence. Former Arsenal midfielder Partey stands accused of rape and assault, and is due to face trial in November in the United Kingdom.