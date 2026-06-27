Cape Verde prove the World Cup belongs to dreamers too

Cape Verde has been the story of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. No matter who eventually lifts the trophy, their remarkable run to the Round of 32 after an unbeaten group-stage campaign will remain one of the tournament's defining narratives. When FIFA expanded the World Cup to 48 teams, many questioned whether the gap in quality between football's traditional powers and smaller nations would make the competition less competitive. Cape Verde have emphatically challenged that perception. Their goalless draw against Spain first turned heads, proving they belonged on the biggest stage. At the heart of that memorable result was 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who produced a sensational performance to frustrate one of the tournament favourites with a string of outstanding saves. His heroics transformed him into an overnight sensation and shone a global spotlight on a squad few outside Africa knew much about. Cape Verde then backed up that performance with more disciplined displays to finish the group stage unbeaten, as the 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia extended a fairytale journey that has captured the imagination of football fans across the world.

Cape Verde scripted football history to qualify for the knockout stage in FIFA World Cup. (REUTERS)

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That result injected a fresh wave of belief into a Cape Verde side that had arrived at the tournament as one of its biggest unknowns. They followed it up with another impressive performance, holding Uruguay to a 2-2 draw and proving their success was no fluke. Against one of South America's traditional heavyweights, Cape Verde showed they could match technical quality with discipline, while also standing up to the physical demands of the contest. It was another statement that they belonged on the world stage.

The final piece of the puzzle fell into place when Spain edged Uruguay 1-0. Once a World Cup powerhouse, Uruguay endured a miserable campaign, failing to win a single group-stage match. Their defeat sealed a shock early exit, while Cape Verde's fairytale gathered even more momentum. From tournament outsiders to Round of 32 qualifiers, the African nation has become one of the greatest underdog stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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{{^usCountry}} Much of Cape Verde's remarkable rise has been built through years of careful planning away from the spotlight. Rather than relying on short-term fixes, the country's football federation (FCF) committed to a long-term vision, making the bold decision to strengthen the national team by embracing players from its diaspora. That strategy has transformed the squad. Of the 26 players selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 14 were born outside Cape Verde, including six from the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. The combination of locally developed talent and players raised in some of Europe's strongest footballing environments has given the team both quality and depth, playing a crucial role in its historic run. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Much of Cape Verde's remarkable rise has been built through years of careful planning away from the spotlight. Rather than relying on short-term fixes, the country's football federation (FCF) committed to a long-term vision, making the bold decision to strengthen the national team by embracing players from its diaspora. That strategy has transformed the squad. Of the 26 players selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 14 were born outside Cape Verde, including six from the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. The combination of locally developed talent and players raised in some of Europe's strongest footballing environments has given the team both quality and depth, playing a crucial role in its historic run. {{/usCountry}}

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Another defining decision was placing faith in head coach Bubista, who has led the team since January 2020. Instead of changing direction after every setback, the federation stood by him, allowing him to build a settled squad with a clear identity. Under Bubista, Cape Verde developed into one of Africa's toughest defensive sides, earning widespread recognition during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. They stunned four-time champions Ghana in the group stage, held Egypt to a draw, and marched all the way to the quarter-finals. For a nation that had made its AFCON debut only a decade earlier, it marked a significant step forward and laid the foundation for the World Cup breakthrough now captivating football fans across the globe.

Cape Verde face the ultimate challenge next

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Cape Verde's unbeaten group-stage campaign has earned them a dream Round of 32 clash against defending champions Argentina. It will be another unforgettable moment for veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, who first frustrated European champions Spain and rising star Lamine Yamal with a heroic display, and now prepares to face Lionel Messi. The Argentine captain has rolled back the years, scoring five goals in his first two matches and once again reminding the world why he is arguably the greatest of all time. Cape Verde may begin the knockout tie as overwhelming underdogs, and their fairytale could well end there, but that will not diminish what they have achieved. Their remarkable run has been one of the standout stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, proving that a nation of just around 530,000 people can compete with the world's elite and inspire a generation to believe that even bigger dreams are possible.

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