Carlo Ancelotti's gamble: How a half-time roll of the dice broke Japan's press
Carlo Ancelotti's gamble succeeded because it addressed the root cause of Brazil's problems rather than merely reacting to the scoreline.
For a man who embodied calmness amid the tension in Houston, Carlo Ancelotti had seen enough.
Brazil had been second best in every department during the opening half — slower to the press, slower to second balls and slower in possession. They monopolised the ball but created very little as Japan's disciplined 5-4-1 block suffocated every passing lane. Kaishu Sano's burst through midfield to score the opener, leaving 34-year-old Casemiro trailing in his wake, perfectly summed up Brazil's struggles.
It was a toothless display from the five-time world champions, who looked a pale shadow of the footballing dynasty they are known to be. Japan stood just 45 minutes away from inflicting Brazil's earliest World Cup exit since 1966 and arguably their most humiliating knockout defeat since the infamous 7-1 loss to Germany on home soil in 2014.
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Brazil did not simply need a change. They needed an entirely different game.
How Ancelotti turned it around
When Lucas Paqueta limped off injured at half-time, the obvious solution would have been a like-for-like replacement to preserve the midfield balance. Instead, Ancelotti rolled the dice.
The Italian tactician introduced Endrick, effectively shifting Brazil into a far more aggressive 4-2-4 system. Against a side that had spent the opening 45 minutes overwhelming Brazil in midfield, it looked like a risky move. By the final whistle, it had become the defining tactical masterstroke of the match.
Ironically, it wasn't Endrick's individual contribution that transformed Brazil. It was everything his introduction forced everyone else to do.
Vinicius Junior and Rayan stopped drifting into central areas and held much wider positions, giving Brazil genuine width for the first time all evening. That subtle shift immediately stretched Japan's defensive block. The compact shape that had frustrated Brazil throughout the first half suddenly had to cover far more ground, opening crossing lanes and creating overloads on the flanks. For the first time, Brazil began to look like Brazil.
The equaliser in the 56th minute perfectly illustrated the momentum swing. Gabriel Martinelli, operating in a space that simply did not exist before the interval, delivered a teasing cross from the left. Casemiro, who had looked a step behind throughout the first half, timed his run perfectly and powered home a header. The same player Japan had exposed before the break suddenly became the symbol of Brazil's resurgence.
Perhaps the biggest beneficiary was Vinicius. Locked in a tactical battle with Ritsu Doan and Takehiro Tomiyasu during the opening half, the Brazilian winger barely threatened Japan's disciplined shape and repeatedly found himself dropping deep just to get involved. Once Brazil stretched the pitch, Vinicius finally found room to attack defenders one-on-one. He was electric. His dazzling run that nutmegged Tomiyasu, skipped past Sano and forced a brilliant save from Zion Suzuki encapsulated Brazil's transformation. Japan simply could not cope once those wide spaces opened up.
Martinelli, who had already shown a knack for delivering in big moments during Arsenal's title-winning campaign last season, rose to the occasion again. As Brazil piled on the pressure deep into stoppage time, he found space between two Japanese defenders before curling a composed finish beyond Zion Suzuki to complete the comeback and send the Selecao into the Round of 16.
In the end, Ancelotti's gamble succeeded because it addressed the root cause of Brazil's problems rather than merely reacting to the scoreline. Brazil were not trailing because of one defensive lapse. They were trailing because Japan had made the pitch feel impossibly small.
By making it bigger again, Ancelotti changed everything.
Brazil are through. Their manager earned every bit of it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More