Gabriel Martinelli saves Brazil from World Cup humiliation with last-gasp knockout winner against Japan

There are moments when football refuses to follow logic. When an underdog dares to dream, a giant begins to wobble, and millions brace for the unthinkable. Gabriel Martinelli celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match (Getty Images via AFP)

For the better part of a gripping contest in Houston, Japan stood on the brink of scripting the greatest victory in their World Cup history, pushing five-time champions Brazil to the edge of a stunning knockout exit. The Samurai Blue had never won a FIFA World Cup knockout match. On Monday, they came agonisingly close, daring to believe they could bring down one of football's greatest dynasties.

Japan frustrated Brazil, absorbed relentless pressure and struck first, leaving the Selecao chasing the game for long periods. Even after Casemiro restored parity, the Samurai Blue refused to buckle, dragging the contest into its dying moments as extra time loomed.

Brazil vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: As it happened…

Japan remained resolute, but Brazil never stopped believing. A barrage of late attacks finally produced the decisive moment. Gabriel Martinelli struck deep into stoppage time to rescue Brazil from humiliation, book their place in the Round of 16, and keep the Selecao's World Cup dream alive in breathtaking fashion.

Brazil dominated the opening exchanges, controlling possession and pinning Japan inside their own half. But despite enjoying the lion's share of the ball, their attacking play lacked precision. They registered six touches inside the penalty area in the opening 23 minutes but managed only two shots on target.

The momentum shifted immediately after the hydration break. In the 29th minute, Kaishu Sano capitalised on a loose Brazil pass, surged through midfield and, while losing his balance, fired a low effort that skidded past Alisson into the bottom-left corner. It was Sano's first international goal in his 15th appearance and gave Japan a shock lead.

Brazil turn up the heat after Japan's dream start Staring at what would have been their earliest World Cup exit since the second group stage in 1982, Brazil returned after the break with renewed urgency. The introduction of Endrick, who replaced the injured Lucas Paqueta, injected fresh energy into the attack.

The Selecao raised the tempo, moved the ball with greater fluency and repeatedly threatened the Japanese goal. Casemiro came inches away from equalising when his close-range header beat Zion Suzuki but struck Takehiro Tomiyasu before Hiroki Ito cleared the ball almost off the goal line.

The veteran midfielder would not be denied a second time.

Just a minute later, Gabriel Magalhaes floated in another cross towards the far post, where Casemiro rose highest to guide a powerful header beyond Suzuki in the 56th minute, restoring parity.

Brazil continued to pour forward. Vinicius Junior almost completed the turnaround with a dazzling solo run, but Suzuki got the faintest touch to his chipped effort before it cannoned off the far post.

Wave after wave of Brazilian attacks followed. A succession of corners, free-kicks and dangerous deliveries tested Japan's resolve, but the underdogs held firm as the clock ticked towards extra time.

Then came the decisive blow.

The winning move began when Ao Tanaka won possession in Brazil's half but immediately surrendered it to Rayan. He fed Bruno Guimaraes, who quickly shifted the ball left to Martinelli. The Arsenal winger took one touch before unleashing a fierce right-footed drive. Suzuki managed to get a hand to it, but the ball crashed in off the far post, sending Brazil into the Round of 16 and breaking Japanese hearts in the cruellest fashion imaginable.