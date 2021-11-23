Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Champions League: Bale, Eden Hazard out of Real Madrid squad for Sheriff match
Published on Nov 23, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Reuters |

Real Madrid forwards Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale have been left out of the squad for Wednesday's Champions League group match at Sheriff Tiraspol, the LaLiga club said.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday Hazard was suffering from gastroenteritis, while Bale picked up a knock last week while on international duty with Wales.

Both players missed Sunday's 4-1 league win at Granada, which moved them a point clear at the top.

Real named https://www.realmadrid.com/en/news/2021/11/22/real-madrid-squad-for-the-match-against-sheriff-tiraspol forwards Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Mariano Diaz in their 23-man travelling squad for the match against Moldovans Sheriff, who stunned Real 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu in September.

Real top Group D on nine points after four matches, two points above Inter Milan with Sheriff a point further back.

