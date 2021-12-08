Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Champions League: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi on target as PSG beat Brugge 4-1
football

Champions League: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi on target as PSG beat Brugge 4-1

Brugge were eliminated from European competition after finishing bottom with four points, three behind Leipzig.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, and PSG's Lionel Messi celebrate after scoring during the Champions League Group A soccer match between PSG and Club Brugge at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.(AP)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Reuters | , New Delhi

Already-qualified Paris St Germain finished the Champions League group stage in style as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi bagged doubles in a 4-1 home win over Club Brugge on Tuesday.

France forward Mbappe put the Ligue 1 side 2-0 up in the first seven minutes and Messi added a third before the break plus a fourth with a penalty after the interval.

PSG were guaranteed second place in Group A before kickoff while Manchester City, who lost 2-1 at RB Leipzig on Tuesday, had already secured top spot and finished with 12 points, one ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's Paris side.

Brugge were eliminated from European competition after finishing bottom with four points, three behind Leipzig.

Visiting goalkeeper Simon Mignolet clumsily punched Nuno Mendes's cross into the path of Mbappe who fired home after two minutes and the striker was at it again five minutes later when he volleyed past the Belgian from Angel Di Maria's pass.

RELATED STORIES

Mbappe is the youngest player to reach 30 goals in the Champions League, less than two weeks before his 23rd birthday.

Messi added the third seven minutes before halftime with a trademark curled attempt from outside the area and although Mats Rits pulled one back in the 68th, PSG were always in control.

Messi wrapped up a comfortable victory with a 76th-minute spot kick after being brought down by substitute Ignace Van der Brempt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa champions league
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP