Chances are, Manchester City will beat Arsenal, Liverpool to lift EPL trophy, says Opta

It may be going against the current situation, but English Premier League (EPL) data analysts Opta has done some number crunching and delivered a prediction that will sink the hearts of Arsenal and Liverpool fans and delight those of Manchester City. Following their analysis of likely scenarios after Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Sunday, Opta has revealed the winning chances of each team. The chances of Manchester City winning the EPL have skyrocketed while those of Arsenal and Liverpool have dropped.(REUTERS)

The most recent matches saw City beat Crystal Palace 4-2, Arsenal emerged an impressive winner at 3-0 away at Brighton and Hove Albion. Nevertheless, it seems to have given Pep Guardiola's Manchester City a significant advantage in the title race, Opta says.

Before the weekend commenced, City stood at a 33.6% likelihood of clinching a fourth successive title, as per Opta's calculations. Now, it stands at a whopping 40.6%.

Arsenal's chances of lifting the EPL trophy currently stand at 30.3%.

And for Liverpool, it predicts a disaster, as from favorites, the team has slipped to third place at 29.1%—marking a substantial 15.9% decrease from their standing prior to the last round of fixtures, Reuters reported.

The reason why City leads may also have to do with the kind of fixtures that these three teams have in store:

1. City will play - Luton Town (home), Brighton and Hove Albion (away), Nottingham Forest (away), Wolverhampton Wanderers (home), Fulham (away), West Ham United (home), and Tottenham Hotspur (away). The toughest will be Tottenham who are 4th in standings currently and would be fighting fiercely to retain that spot.

2. Arsenal will ’play - Aston Villa (home), Wolves (away), Chelsea (home), Tottenham (away), Bournemouth (home), Manchester United (away), and Everton (home).

3. Liverpool will play - Crystal Palace (home), Fulham (away), Everton (away), West Ham (away), Tottenham (home), Aston Villa (away), and Wolves (home).

Be that as it may, Arsenal at the moment has a massive goal difference advantage that may well come in handy on the last day of the League.

Also, considering the tactics Manager Mikel Arteta has adopted this year, it seems he has learnt a lot of lessons from the exuberance of last year that saw the Gunners virtually throw away the chance to win the League after years of trying. Having said that, the last encounter between Manchester City and Arsenal indicated that Pep Guardiola’s side was far superior and that the Gunners were lucky to emerge with a draw.