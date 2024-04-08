Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp predicts winner

With Arsenal and Liverpool separated at the top of the English Premier League table by the goal difference in favor of the Gunners, the next tie assumes extreme significance. The tie is Arsenal vs Manchester United, and the latter have just dented the title chances of Liverpool with a 2-2 draw. With the same number of matches played as has Liverpool, it would be essential for Arsenal to win the match and grab the lead. So, what is your Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction? Will Man U manage to dent Arsenal’s chances of winning the EPL trophy after so many barren years? Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not hold back, predicts winner.(AFP)

Well, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has made a prediction about the eventual winner between both these teams. Klopp says that during the match against Manchester United, Liverpool dominated the proceedings fully and only ended up with a draw because of so many wasted opportunities in front of the goal by the likes of Mohammad Salah, Darwin Nunez and others.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Klopp says that if Manchester United play against Arsenal the same way that they played against Liverpool, then the Gunners will win. "Arsenal is a good football team and if [United] play like today, Arsenal will win that game, I'm 100% sure. I'm really sorry to say that but this is a matter of fact," Football.London quoted Klopp as saying.

If that eventuality does come to pass, it would be catastrophic for Manchester United’s chances of even qualifying for the Champions League and may well be very bad news for coach Erik Ten Hag retaining his position.

For Arsenal, that would be a great way to ensure it jumps 3 points ahead of Liverpool and 4 points ahead of bitter foes Manchester United. In effect, it would put it well ahead of City in teh race for the title, leaving it to contend with just Liverpool, turning it into a 2 horse race.

Check out the current team standings on the EPL table

Arsenal: 71

Liverpool: 71

Manchester City: 70

Tottenham Hotspur: 60

Aston Villa: 60

Manchester United: 49

The next Arsenal vs Manchester United fixture will be held on May 11. And the last match of EPL 2024 season will be held on Sunday, May 19.