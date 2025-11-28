Chasing Messi: How a Durga Puja tribute, phone call with Messi Sr. and a Cristiano Ronaldo delay locked Leo's India tour

Satadru Dutta’s journey to bring Lionel Messi to India included a Durga Puja tribute, key calls with Messi Sr., and a twist involving Cristiano Ronaldo.(AFP, Reuters and AP) Lionel Messi’s arrival in India marks a historic moment for the country’s sporting scene, but it wasn't that easy for Satadru Dutta, the man behind it. Lionel Messi is coming to India. Yes, it’s happening. The four-city tour was confirmed a few weeks ago, meaning that Messi will make his much-anticipated appearance next month. The Argentine, whose 2022 World Cup triumph cemented his status as the GOAT, brings a huge boost for Indian football, inspiring young talent in a country that, strangely enough, continues to find its feet. Messi's first trip to India dates to 2011, captaining Argentina in a friendly against Venezuela in Kolkata. Back then, he had already earned legendary status and was well on his way to becoming the greatest of all time. Now, he returns to the country simply to acknowledge his fans.

India may not be a football superpower, but the passion for the sport is undeniable. When Messi finally lifted the one trophy he had longed for, fans across the country poured onto the streets to celebrate his dream fulfilled. Massive fan clubs for teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester United further show that football enjoys immense love in India, second only to cricket.

Messi’s arrival in India marks a historic moment for the country’s sporting scene, but it wasn't that easy for Satadru Dutta, the man behind making it happen. Through his company, A Satadru Dutta Initiative, he is spearheading the project. Dutta’s track record as a sports promoter and global event organiser is impressive, having previously brought football icons like Pele, Diego Maradona, and Ronaldinho to Indian shores.

In a detailed conversation with The Hindustan Times, Dutta shared that watching Messi lift the 2022 World Cup from the stands inspired him to bring the legend to India. His first move was to invite Emiliano Martinez, whose heroics in Qatar were unforgettable. He then reached out to another close friend, Ronaldinho, hoping his involvement would help lay the groundwork for the big step and strengthen the case for Messi’s visit.

“See, I had gone for the 2022 World Cup final. I was in the stadium when Argentina won it. That’s when I decided that someday, Messi should come here — or at least I should try to make it happen. But my first target was Emiliano Martínez because I felt he played a crucial role in Argentina winning the World Cup,” he said.

“So I focused on getting Martínez, and by God’s grace, I managed to bring him here within five months, even though I had given myself six. The plan was always to build towards Messi. I then asked myself, ‘Who is the closest person to Messi?’ After Martínez, it was Ronaldinho. So within three months of Martínez leaving, I targeted Ronaldinho — and got him too. So basically, I brought in the two people closest to Messi. I told them, ‘Give Messi a good review of this place.’ The ultimate dream is to bring Messi.”

Dutta recalled the long and determined journey of bringing Messi to India. He said the next step was paying tribute during Durga Puja, which eventually created an opening to approach Messi’s family. That connection, he explained, paved the way for a conversation with Jorge Messi about fulfilling India’s dream.

“During Durga Puja, I created a huge statue of Messi as a tribute to his World Cup win. All of that became part of the build-up, and eventually I got a connection that allowed me to meet Jorge Messi, his father. I told him this was our dream — that India deserves at least one Messi appearance because he holds a demigod-like status here. He’s more popular than many cricketers in this country. Jorge said Messi’s schedule is extremely busy and that he has never done a personal appearance like this, but because my references were strong and the work I’d done was credible, they would consider it. Still, he said the final decision rests with Leo. He told me, ‘I’ll set up a meeting with Leo, and then it’s up to him,’” said Dutta.

He revealed how months of persistence and groundwork finally opened the door to bring Lionel Messi to India. After nearly eight months of planning and preparation, he got the opportunity to meet Messi, share his vision, and that meeting became the turning point that set everything in motion.

“So after eight months, I finally got an opportunity to meet Leo. I had done my homework, made good progress, and shared my entire plan with him. In February 2025, I met him in person, and that’s when everything truly began. The first thing he said was, ‘I’ll go. For the rest, speak with my dad.’ I showed him everything I had worked on — especially the monument — and that became the game changer. After that, we finalised the financial details, and he agreed to come this October,” Dutta said.

“I’ve been chasing him for two and a half years, but all you need in life is persistence. These global icons aren’t easy to reach, especially Messi, because he has no infatuation with money. So money wasn’t the deciding factor; it was the build-up and the work I’ve done over the last 14 years.”

"A Ronaldo fan bringing Messi to India"

Dutta also expressed his admiration for Messi’s long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, admitting he’s a huge fan of the Portuguese star. He revealed he had almost brought the former Real Madrid forward to India in 2020, before Covid-19 derailed the plan. But after Messi’s World Cup triumph, he shifted focus and set his sights on bringing the Argentine legend first.

“The dichotomy is that I’m actually a Ronaldo fan but a Messi admirer. In 2020, I was set to bring Ronaldo. Everything was finalised and then Covid happened, which delayed everything. But after that, Messi reached another level. Winning the World Cup is the ultimate achievement, so I felt it was the right time to target Messi. A Ronaldo fan bringing Messi — that’s quite unique,”

“Messi is football. But for me, it’s not just about being a fan; it’s about admiration. Anyone who loves the sport has to admire him. In my life, I’ve always believed that you must respect achievers. It’s not just about liking someone; it’s about recognising the right person. Ronaldo, in his own way, is an inspiration. And Messi… let’s be honest… he completes football.”

Further outlining Messi’s tour, he shared that the format will remain the same across all four cities — Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Dutta also confirmed that Messi’s teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez will be part of the tour, accompanying him throughout.

“No, it’s all the same pattern in all four cities. It’s basically celebrating Messi: a little bit of fun time with kids, a little bit of mentorship, a little bit of masterclass with Messi, where Messi shares a bit of his knowledge with the kids. That’s it. That’s the way it should be. Rodri De Paul and Suárez. They will be there for the whole tour, the whole four cities," he added.

Tickets for the much-anticipated tour are priced as high as ₹82,600, and social media was abuzz with claims that top-tier pass holders would get a chance to meet Messi. Dutta dismissed the speculation, making it clear that no such access will be possible.

"Those online rumours are just false. There’s no truth about it. Social media nowadays, you know, even the goat can play football there. It will be very private. My job is to show the fans something of Messi with the ball, with the kids. It’s a celebration of Messi. I don’t want to sell it in a wrong way that he’ll ‘play football’ this and that, but whatever knowledge he has for football he’ll share with kids. That’s the thing, and that’s an opportunity for everybody,” he added.

He also dismissed the rumours that Messi planned to play cricket during the tour, but without naming anyone, hinted that several big names would be present to witness the Argentine superstar.

“Those reports about him playing cricket are crap. The big guns will be there because it’s Messi now," he added.