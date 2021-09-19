Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Chelsea crush Tottenham to go joint top
football

Chelsea crush Tottenham to go joint top

The emphatic scoreline did not look likely in the first half as the hosts shaded it, but Chelsea took complete control after the break to send out an ominous warning in the title race.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Sep. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)(AP)

Chelsea's dominant second-half performance earned a 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur thanks to goals by Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger as the Blues moved joint top of the Premier League on Sunday.

The emphatic scoreline did not look likely in the first half as the hosts shaded it, but Chelsea took complete control after the break to send out an ominous warning in the title race.

Thiago's header gave Chelsea the lead in the 49th minute and when substitute Kante's deflected shot crept past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris shortly after there was no way back for the hosts.

Rudiger's late strike was enough to give Chelsea an identical record to Liverpool with the two sides on 13 points from five games, both having scored 12 goals and conceded one.

 

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

