IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Chelsea dancing to the Tuchel tune
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Edouard Mendy.(REUTERS)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Edouard Mendy.(REUTERS)
football

Chelsea dancing to the Tuchel tune

  • “It's a big step and feels excellent,” said Tuchel who is unbeaten in 13 games as Chelsea coach since replacing Frank Lampard last January.
READ FULL STORY
By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:47 AM IST

Emerson scoring with his first touch against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday was symptomatic of how Thomas Tuchel has hit the ground running as Chelsea coach. The 2-0 win against La Liga leader—Hakim Ziyach had scored the opening goal—took Chelsea to the quarter-final of the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

“It's a big step and feels excellent,” said Tuchel who is unbeaten in 13 games as Chelsea coach since replacing Frank Lampard last January.

Chelsea have a history of coaches starting well—Jose Mourinho in his first stint, Avram Grant, Roberto di Matteo, Guus Hiddink and Maurizio Sarri—so while auspicious, the beginning of Tuchel’s 18-month stint isn’t unique. Yet, though goals are still a problem, there are reasons to believe that Chelsea has turned a corner.

They were ninth in the Premiership when Lampard left; they are now fourth, having won 22 of the 30 possible points after Tuchel, 47, was parachuted in. They are also alive in the FA Cup and has conceded only twice and kept six straight clean sheets, 11 in all.

Defensive solidity has been key to Tuchel’s success. From his first game, a 0-0 draw against Wolves on January 27, he has switched to a three-back formation. “…so we could defend with five and have a quicker press..,” Tuchel had then said. Lampard’s team was vulnerable against counter-attacks and set-pieces but Chelsea now protect their goal better (expected goals against (xGA) is now usually less than 0.65, down from 1 in Lampard’s last few games.)

And once the ball is won, the idea, according to Tuchel’s mentor Ralf Rangnick, is to get to the rival goal in 10 seconds. Crucial to that would be a strong run at the opposition defence and Chelsea’s second goal—set going by N’Golo Kante who then ran almost the length of the pitch and created space for Emerson on the other side—showcased that well.

Against Atletico Madrid, who played with 10 men after Stefan Savic was shown the red card in the 81st minute, Tuchel started with a 3-4-2-1 formation. It was what the German had employed against Wolves too but Tuchel is not set in his ways. According to a report in “The Athletic”, between 2015-16 and 2016-17 at Dortmund, he played 4-2-3-1 in 24 games, 4-1-4-1 in 15, 3-4-3 (13 games), 4-3-3 (6 games) and 3-1-4-2 (5 games). At PSG in less than two seasons (2018-20) he played 4-3-3 in 26 games; 4-4-2 in 14; 4-2-2-2 in 10; 4-2-3-1 in eight and 3-5-2 in seven.

No one also knows what team Chelsea will line up. Till last week’s game against Leeds United, Tuchel had used 19 different players and never the same starting line-up twice. Not only does that keep a large squad happy, rotation also helps Tuchel keep players fresh in a difficult season. It has also given players such as skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger and keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga a new lease of life. Of course, it helps that Tuchel has a young squad; Chelsea are the sixth youngest team in the Premiership.

“We know what he wants, so when we are on the pitch we have to show why he has chosen us,” said goalie Edouard Mendy after the 1-0 away win at Atletico Madrid.

Frequent changes to the start list can also get players to evolve, like Tuchel did with Raphael Guerreiro at Dortmund, converting the left back into a central midfielder. In his short stint, Tuchel has used Callum Hudson-Odoi as a right wing-back and moved Kante to central midfield from his usual right side in a 4-3-3. Azpilicueta has been slotted as a right-sided centre-back and thus is not in competition with Reece James for the right-back slot.

“We have the capacity to hurt everybody in every competition with this squad,” Tuchel had said after the Wolves game. When on Wednesday, he said, “I'm pretty sure no-one wants to play against us,” it felt like an extension of that idea into Europe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thomas tuchel chelsea fc
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected after the match.(REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected after the match.(REUTERS)
football

Zagreb stun Tottenham, Manchester United reach Europa League last eight

Reuters, Zagreb
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:35 AM IST
United edged their heavyweight tie with AC Milan as Paul Pogba came off the bench to score the goal that secured a 1-0 win in the San Siro for a 2-1 aggregate triumph.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Edouard Mendy.(REUTERS)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Edouard Mendy.(REUTERS)
football

Chelsea dancing to the Tuchel tune

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:47 AM IST
  • “It's a big step and feels excellent,” said Tuchel who is unbeaten in 13 games as Chelsea coach since replacing Frank Lampard last January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham United's Jesse Lingard(Pool via REUTERS)
West Ham United's Jesse Lingard(Pool via REUTERS)
football

England axe Alexander-Arnold, recall Lingard for World Cup qualifiers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Alexander-Arnold has been a regular in the England squad since breaking into the side ahead of the 2018 World Cup but Southgate said his form had cost him his spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Jesse Lingard scores a goal.(Reuters)
England's Jesse Lingard scores a goal.(Reuters)
football

Lingard recalled by England after nearly 2 years away

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • Lingard, who was a member of the England team that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018, last played for his country at the Nations League finals in June 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi during a press conference.(REUTERS)
AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi during a press conference.(REUTERS)
football

Former captain De Rossi joins Mancini's Italy coaching staff

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Ex-AS Roma midfielder De Rossi is fourth on Italys' all-time appearance list having played 117 times for the Azzurri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cristiano Ronaldo(REUTERS)
Cristiano Ronaldo(REUTERS)
football

Ronaldo pushed for Portugal to face Azerbaijan in Turin - reports

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Earlier this month, Portugal were granted permission to change the location of their qualifier against Azerbaijan from Lisbon to Turin over coronavirus concerns, and several Italian newspapers suggest Ronaldo played a part in the move.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Chelsea v Atletico Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Koke speaks to referee Daniele Orsato after the match REUTERS/David Klein(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Chelsea v Atletico Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Koke speaks to referee Daniele Orsato after the match REUTERS/David Klein(REUTERS)
football

Pressure mounting on stuttering table-toppers Atletico

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Diego Simeone's side have won just two of their last five Liga fixtures, seeing their 10-point lead slashed to four by second-placed Barcelona and six by Real Madrid in third.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juan Ferrando was appointed the new head coach of FC Goa in April.(Getty Images)
Juan Ferrando was appointed the new head coach of FC Goa in April.(Getty Images)
football

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:54 PM IST
"FC Goa is and will continue to follow all protocols relating to COVID-19. Testing continues to be done with rigour for the entire team. The rest of the players and staff have all tested negative," the club said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 15, 2021 Barcelona's Oscar Mingueza celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 15, 2021 Barcelona's Oscar Mingueza celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona gains momentum in Spain while Atlético slumps

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • The clubs enter the final stretch of the season in contrasting situations, with Atlético slumping and Barcelona gaining momentum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford(AP)
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford(AP)
football

Keep the games coming, I'll rest when I retire: Man Utd's Rashford

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:42 PM IST
The England international has made 44 appearances in all competitions, the same number he made for the whole of last season, and United still have nine league games, as well as FA Cup and Europa League ties, left to play.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski holds a ball before scoring from a penalty kick during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the soccer Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.(AP)
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski holds a ball before scoring from a penalty kick during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio at the soccer Arena stadium in Munich, Germany.(AP)
football

Bayern beats Lazio for Champions League quarterfinal spot

AP, Munich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:04 AM IST
  • Lewandowski netted in the first half to end Lazio's slim hopes of a comeback as Bayern beat the Italian club 2-1 at home Wednesday to seal a 6-2 aggregate win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea's Emerson celebrates scoring their second goal with Reece James.(REUTERS)
Chelsea's Emerson celebrates scoring their second goal with Reece James.(REUTERS)
football

Chelsea march into Champions League quarters with win over Atletico

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Ziyech squeezed the ball under Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 34th minute of the last-16 second leg as he connected with a cross from Timo Werner who had raced down the left after being fed by fellow German Kai Havertz.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v AC Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 28, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v AC Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 28, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Ibrahimovic back to face former club when Milan hosts Manchester United

PTI, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:31 PM IST
The Sweden forward, who played for United from 2016-18, has missed Milan's past four matches with a left thigh injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Terry Phelan(Twitter)
File photo of Terry Phelan(Twitter)
football

Former Man City defender Terry Phelan names his favourite for Champions League

By YASH BHATI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:29 PM IST
  • Former Manchester City defender Terry Phelan talked about Messi and Ronaldo. Phelan maintained that Messi and Ronaldo are still top players and he doesn’t think they are finished. Phelan named his favourites for the Champions League while naming Chelsea as the dark horses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Robert Lewandowski on track to shatter records

By Bhargab Sarmah, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:10 PM IST
The Bayern forward is currently on 38 goals from 34 games in the 2020/21 season and with the form he is in, a brace on Wednesday, in a tie in which Bayern have a 4-1 lead from the first leg, is not improbable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP