Home / Sports / Football / Chelsea outclass Real Madrid to reach Champions League final
football

Chelsea outclass Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

UEFA Champions League: Thirteen-times European champions Real Madrid had been second best for much last week's first leg against Chelsea which ended 1-1.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 02:37 AM IST
Chelsea players celebrate after Mason Mount scored against Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinals clash.(Twitter/UCL)

Goals by Timo Werner and Mason Mount sent Chelsea into a Champions League final showdown with Manchester City as they claimed a 2-0 win over Real Madrid for a 3-1 aggregate triumph at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

German striker Werner, who has endured a stuttering first season at Chelsea, put them in control when he nodded in one of the easiest goals of his career in the 28th minute after fellow German Kai Havertz had struck the bar.

Thirteen-times European champions Real, who had come through each of their last three Champions League semi-final ties, had been second best for much last week's first leg which ended 1-1.

Even with talisman Sergio Ramos back after missing the home leg they were outplayed by Thomas Tuchel's side again as the German coach continued his stunning impact in west London.

Chelsea should have killed the game as they created, and wasted, a sackload of chances in a dazzling second-half display.

But Mount's close-range finish in the 86th minute meant the party could start in earnest.

The final in Istanbul will be the second all-English Champions League final in three seasons.

Goals by Timo Werner and Mason Mount sent Chelsea into a Champions League final showdown with Manchester City as they claimed a 2-0 win over Real Madrid for a 3-1 aggregate triumph at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

German striker Werner, who has endured a stuttering first season at Chelsea, put them in control when he nodded in one of the easiest goals of his career in the 28th minute after fellow German Kai Havertz had struck the bar.

Thirteen-times European champions Real, who had come through each of their last three Champions League semi-final ties, had been second best for much last week's first leg which ended 1-1.

Even with talisman Sergio Ramos back after missing the home leg they were outplayed by Thomas Tuchel's side again as the German coach continued his stunning impact in west London.

Chelsea should have killed the game as they created, and wasted, a sackload of chances in a dazzling second-half display.

But Mount's close-range finish in the 86th minute meant the party could start in earnest.

The final in Istanbul will be the second all-English Champions League final in three seasons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mason mount timo werner uefa champions league semis uefa champions league chelsea fc real madrid
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Mamata Banerjee
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Lucky Ali
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP