Chelsea sack Graham Potter after 6 months in charge
AP | , London
Chelsea has fired manager Graham Potter with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings.
Chelsea has fired manager Graham Potter with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite spending around $630 million on players in the last two transfer windows.
The team announced Potter's departure on Sunday, a day after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa that left Chelsea in 11th place.
“Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition,” Chelsea said.
Potter was hired in September to replace Thomas Tuchel.