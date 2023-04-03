Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Chelsea sack Graham Potter after 6 months in charge

Chelsea sack Graham Potter after 6 months in charge

AP | , London
Apr 03, 2023 01:02 AM IST

Chelsea has fired manager Graham Potter with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings.

Chelsea has fired manager Graham Potter with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite spending around $630 million on players in the last two transfer windows.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter looks dejected after a match(REUTERS)

The team announced Potter's departure on Sunday, a day after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa that left Chelsea in 11th place.

“Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition,” Chelsea said.

Potter was hired in September to replace Thomas Tuchel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
september manager sunday aston villa chelsea team club premier league departure
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP