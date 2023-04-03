Chelsea sack Graham Potter after 6 months in charge

Chelsea has fired manager Graham Potter with the club languishing in the middle of the Premier League standings despite spending around $630 million on players in the last two transfer windows.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter looks dejected after a match(REUTERS)

The team announced Potter's departure on Sunday, a day after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa that left Chelsea in 11th place.

“Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition,” Chelsea said.

Potter was hired in September to replace Thomas Tuchel.