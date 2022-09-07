Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after Champions League defeat to Zagreb

Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after Champions League defeat to Zagreb

football
Published on Sep 07, 2022 02:49 PM IST

Chelsea have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday, a day after they lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage.

Thomas Tuchel has been removed 20 months after appointment(AP)
Reuters |

Chelsea have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday, a day after they lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club," Chelsea said in a statement.

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thomas tuchel
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP