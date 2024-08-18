Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: CHE face defending champions MCI in opener

Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea begin their Premier League 2024-25 season against defending champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London, on Saturday. City are already the all-time record holder for consecutive league titles after winning its fourth straight last season, and also finishing two points above runners-up Arsenal. But Pep Guardiola feels that his team are still some distance away from being the usual well-oiled machine. They will be without Julian Alvarez, who has moved to Atletico Madrid, and also midfielder Rodri, who is injured....Read More

Meanwhile, Chelsea will have new manager Enzo Maresca begin his tenure as manager, and he will look to put in a winning start. Last season, Chelsea won their final five league matches, and lost only once in their last fifteen, to grab a sixth-place finish. They have also returned to European football with upcoming Conference League qualifiers.

Speaking ahead of the match, Maresca said, "For me, a good season would be so I can see day after day, month after month, a team that is improving. For sure with timing, we are going to close a little bit of a gap between us and the teams that are higher than us in this moment."

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola said, "There’s 140 points to play for and we start from zero, like everyone, and we will see if we want to conquer it."

"We will have to conquer it again, because they are not going to give us the Premier League for the 24/25 season. You have to do it. I understand, because normally when people say that we are favourites, we have to accept it. When you have won four in a row and six in seven, it’s normal that we are favourites. We have to live with that, but I know what we have to do. Point by point must be won and of course, every season is more difficult."