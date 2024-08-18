Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: CHE face defending champions MCI in opener
- 45 Mins ago Playing XIs
- 47 Mins ago What did Pep Guardiola say?
- 59 Mins ago MCI vs CHE since May 2021
- 14 Mins ago Historic Man City
- 32 Mins ago Chelsea to open season vs defending champs since 1971-72
- 46 Mins ago Hello and good evening everyone!
Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: CHE face MCI in their season opener, at Stamford Bridge in London.
Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea begin their Premier League 2024-25 season against defending champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London, on Saturday. City are already the all-time record holder for consecutive league titles after winning its fourth straight last season, and also finishing two points above runners-up Arsenal. But Pep Guardiola feels that his team are still some distance away from being the usual well-oiled machine. They will be without Julian Alvarez, who has moved to Atletico Madrid, and also midfielder Rodri, who is injured....Read More
Meanwhile, Chelsea will have new manager Enzo Maresca begin his tenure as manager, and he will look to put in a winning start. Last season, Chelsea won their final five league matches, and lost only once in their last fifteen, to grab a sixth-place finish. They have also returned to European football with upcoming Conference League qualifiers.
Speaking ahead of the match, Maresca said, "For me, a good season would be so I can see day after day, month after month, a team that is improving. For sure with timing, we are going to close a little bit of a gap between us and the teams that are higher than us in this moment."
Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola said, "There’s 140 points to play for and we start from zero, like everyone, and we will see if we want to conquer it."
"We will have to conquer it again, because they are not going to give us the Premier League for the 24/25 season. You have to do it. I understand, because normally when people say that we are favourites, we have to accept it. When you have won four in a row and six in seven, it’s normal that we are favourites. We have to live with that, but I know what we have to do. Point by point must be won and of course, every season is more difficult."
Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: Playing XIs
Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: CHE - Sanchez (GK), Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Lavia, Palmer, Fernandez, Nkunku, Jackson
MCI - Ederson (GK), Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Lewis, Kovacic, Savio, Silva, De Bruyne, Doku, Haaland
Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: What did Pep Guardiola say?
Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: Speaking ahead of the opener, Guardiola said, "Always at the beginning of the season, the first target is to finish in the top four. People say: ‘Oh, come on’, I say ‘no’. Newcastle are not in Europe, and are going to play one game a week. Newcastle with one game a week this season will be the Newcastle of two seasons ago. Arsenal are not necessary to talk about. Liverpool are not necessary to talk about. I know the signings of United, they are going to take the momentum and they will be there."
Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: MCI vs CHE since May 2021
Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: Since crashing to a defeat in the UCL final in May 2021, City are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Chelsea in all competitions (won 7, drawn 2); it is their longest run without defeat against the London-based outfit in their history.
Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: Historic Man City
Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: City have sealed a victory in their opening Premier League match in 12 of their last 13 seasons, with the exception being a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in 2021-22.
Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea to open season vs defending champs since 1971-72
Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: This is the first-time, Chelsea will begin their top-flight campaign against a defending champion since 1971-72, when they lost 0-3 vs Arsenal at Highbury!
Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: Hello and good evening everyone!
Chelsea vs Manchester City live score, Premier League 2024-25: Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Premier League 2024-25 fixture between Chelsea and defending champions Manchester City. Stay tuned folks!